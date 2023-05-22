Epsom consolidated its status as the best-placed Bendigo-based club in CV League One Men with a 5-0 win over Strathfieldsaye Colts United on Sunday.
The Scorpions improved to a 4-2 record through six games and sit in fourth place with 12 points - the same record as third-placed Tatura.
"It was a sloppy first-half, but we ironed some things out at half-time and played much better in the second half,'' Epsom coach Peter Raeburn said.
"Our execution was good in the second-half and it was good to get away with another win.
"To be fair to Colts, they were undermanned with a few players out."
Mitch Langenbacher opened the scoring for the Scorpions just before half-time, while Kyle Smith, Josh Dwyer, Dylan Callaway and Langenbacher found the back of the net in a clinical second half performance.
"All five of the goals were well executed,'' Raeburn said.
"We probably played a bit narrow in the first-half and we were blazing from too far out. Once we played proper football the game turned right around for us.
"I thought our two full-backs Morgan Tresize and Eh Ler Tha Nger were outstanding."
Young gun Nick Mori scored six times as Shepparton South made a statement against Spring Gully United.
After losing to Eaglehawk the previous week, South responded in emphatic style, scoring nine times against the young Reds.
Spring Gully's structures held up well against the potent South attack in the first half.
The only goal in the opening 45 minutes was a Joel Aitken strike in the 13th minute.
The floodgates opened in the second half as South, and Mori in particular, put on a remarkable display.
Mori's six goals came in a sensational 17-minute period between the 55th minute and the 72nd minute.
Jamie De Smith also scored for Shepparton South during that 17 minutes, while Aitken completed the rout with his second goal eight minutes from time.
The victory lifted Shepparton South back to top spot on the ladder by default after the Shepparton United versus Strathdale match wasn't played.
Strathdale's League One Men side was crippled by illness and the Blues couldn't field a team.
The game could be replayed later in the year in the league's catch-up round.
As it stands, South heads the table from Shepparton United on goal difference, but United has a game in hand.
Tatura is in third place, one point behind the top two, after it defeated Eaglehawk 2-0 on Sunday.
A first-half brace from the in-form Tristan Zito was enough for the Ibises to seal all three points.
Zito, the Ibises' premiership coach last year, has scored five goals in the past two games.
The Hawks remain in fifth place, but now find themselves five points behind fourth-placed Epsom.
Eaglehawk tackles Spring Gully next week to complete the first half of the championship season, with both teams desperately in need of the three points.
Spring Gully United and Shepparton South played out a 12-goal thriller in their clash at McEwen Reserve.
The second-placed Reds won 8-4 thanks largely to a four-goal burst in eight minutes midway through the second half.
The Reds led 2-1 at half-time and extended that margin to 3-1 through five minutes of the second half.
However, the home side bounced back to level the scores at 3-3 after capitalising on a couple of Gully's defensive errors.
In the blink of an eye Spring Gully put the game away.
Bella Goggin's second goal of the game restored Gully's lead in the 70th minute.
Two minutes later Letesha Bawden's second goal made it 5-3.
A shell shocked South conceded again one minute later when Paige Conder found the back of the net.
Bawden completed her hat-trick in the 78th minute to make it 7-3.
Shepparton South striker Rosemarene Legalo scored her third goal of the game in the 84th minute, but it was Bawden and Gully who had the last laugh.
The Reds' star put the icing on the Gully cake with her fourth goal of the game.
"We played poorly in the first half,'' Gully coach Simon Smith said.
"We were better in the second half and 8-4 was probably a fair result.
"Defensively, we made too many mistakes and we got punished for them.
"At the other end we put them under pressure and we were ruthless.
"Letesha (Bawden) and Paige (Conder) were great up front... and Bella (Goggin) is a workhorse for us. She was terrific."
The three points lifted Gully to 12 points, just three points behind leader Strathfieldsaye Colts United, who had the bye at the weekend.
Shepparton United (nine points) and Tatura (nine points) are in third and fourth place respectively after securing crucial wins on Sunday.
Shepparton United cruised to a 4-1 win over Strathdale.
United scored the first four goals of the match before Maddy McGrory got one back for the Blues from the penalty spot in the second half.
Olivia Saron scored a hat-trick for Shepparton United.
A goal from leading scorer Nicola Minicozzi was all Tatura needed to secure victory against a plucky Eaglehawk.
Minicozzi's strike 10 minutes into the second half gave Tatura the lead and the home side held on despite pressure from the Hawks in the dying minutes.
Fifth-placed Eaglehawk is now six points behind Tatura on the table.
LEAGUE ONE MEN
Shepparton South 9 (N. Mori 6, J. Aitken 2, J. De Smit) d Spring Gully United 0.
Strathfieldsaye Colts United 0 lt Epsom 5 (M. Langenbacher 2, J. Dwyer, D. Callaway, K. Smith).
Tatura 2 (T. Zito 2) d FC Eaglehawk 0.
Shepparton United v Strathdale game not played.
LEAGUE ONE WOMEN
Shepparton South 4 (R. Legalo 3, M. Vukcevic) lt Spring Gully United 8 (L. Bawden 4, B. Goggin 2, E. Kirby, P. Conder).
Shepparton United 4 (O. Saron 3, E. Ryan) d Strathdale 1 (M. McGrory).
Tatura 1 (N. Minicozzi) d FC Eaglehawk.
LEAGUE TWO MEN
La Trobe University Red 7 d Golden City Rams 0.
Border Raiders 0 lt Shepparton 4 (J. Dimit 2, I. Haveric, D. Al Mugotir).
Deniliquin Wanderers 1 (J. Wilson) lt Swan Hill 3 (F. Amran 2, C. Brown).
Shepparton Lushi v Golden City
LEAGUE TWO WOMEN
La Trobe University 8 (S. Fox 6, A. Staszkiewicz, Z. Plant) d Swan Hill 0.
Castlemaine 0 lt Kyneton 8 (S. Hooppell 5, E. Tricarico 2, E. Minter).
Border Raiders 4 d Epsom 0.
YOUTH DIVISION
La Trobe University 10 (J. Clemens, H. Waters-Hughes, J. Fodor 2, J. Feeney, L. Yates, D. Dilawar, J. Anderson) d Epsom 0.
Shepparton South 1 (Y. Kaymak) d Sring Gully United 0.
Tatura 4 (A. Resul, J. Reid, B. Pena, E. Barolli) d Golden City 1 (J. Rye).
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.