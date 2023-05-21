The Geelong Falcons proved too good for the Bendigo Pioneers in Sunday's Coates Talent League double-header at the QEO.
The boys' contest went down to the wire, with the Falcons holding off a gallant Pioneers by 12 points.
The girls' clash was more one-sided. The Falcons outclassed a spirited Pioneers outfit by 91 points.
Geelong went into the boys' match hot favourites after the Pioneers had 17 players sidelined because of injury and/or illness.
Midway through the second quarter it appeared as though the Falcons were going to cruise to an easy victory.
The visitors kicked five goals to one in the first half of the second term to extend their 10-point quarter-time lead to 34 points.
With an inexperienced team on the park, it would have been easy for the Pioneers to throw in the towel, but they dug in and worked their way back into the game with an excellent finish to the quarter.
The team's best passage of play for the half led to a fine mark and goal from Xavier Carter and when the classy Oliver Poole snapped truly just before half-time the home side was back within 20 points.
The Pioneers continued that momentum in the third quarter.
Eli Pearce snapped truly with his left in the early stages of the term, before Will Burke soccered through his first goal to put the Pioneers within nine points.
The Pioneers created more scoring opportunities, but didn't make the most of them and a 50m penalty against the home side changed the momentum of the match.
The Falcons kicked a goal after the 50m penalty to steady the ship.
Three minutes later the visitors added their second major of the quarter and they led by 19 points at the final change.
The Pioneers dominated field position in the first 10 minutes of the final quarter, but couldn't capitalise on the scoreboard.
Defender turned forward Harrison Sheahan gave the Pioneers a spark when he kicked his first goal at the 12-minute mark.
The Pioneers continued to push and they had a set shot for goal at the 20-minute mark that could have put them within one kick of the Falcons.
However, the shot went wide and one minute later the Falcons took full advantage of a Pioneers' turnover across half-back to seal the victory, 10.10 (70) to 8.10 (58).
Archer Day-Wicks, Oliver Poole, Dayten Uerata, Jobe Shanahan, Brodie Jones and Will Burke were best for the Pioneers.
The Pioneers' girls were made to pay for not making the most of their chances early in the game.
The Pioneers started the game brightly and had more of the ball inside 50 than the Falcons, but they didn't get any reward on the scoreboard.
At the other end of the ground everything the Falcons touched turned into a score.
The visitors held the Pioneers goalless until the 14-minute mark of the second quarter when impressive Bendigo forward Bryde O'Rourke kicked truly from a set shot.
The Pioneers continued to battle hard against a high-quality opponent, but the Falcons' slick ball movement and multiple options inside forward 50 proved too good.
Jerrah Caruso added the Pioneers' second goal of the game in the final quarter.
The Falcons won 16.14 (110) to 2.7 (19).
O'Rourke, midfielder Lucia Painter and winger Keely Fullerton were the standouts for the Pioneers, while Jemmika Douglas, Sasha Pearce and Lexie Moss battled hard for four quarters.
The Pioneers' boys slipped to sixth on the ladder with a 3-2 record, while the girls are in 14th place with a 1-4 record.
The Pioneers' girls play the Northern Territory in Melbourne next Saturday, while the Pioneers are at the QEO on Sunday to play the Western Jets.
