The Bendigo Braves women's dominance of the NBL1 South competition continued on Saturday night.
The Braves won their 10th game in a row after seeing off a gallant Diamond Valley.
The home side was within three points of the Braves at half-time, but Bendigo produced a big second half to win 89-68.
Offensive weapons Amy Atwell and Meg McKay accounted for 58 of the Braves' 89 points.
Atwell was 5-11 from behind the three-point line on her way to 32 points, while McKay was her usual efficient self inside the paint.
The centre was 10-13 from the field in her 26 points and nine rebounds.
Cassidy McLean was the only other player to score in double-figures with 11 points.
Point guard Kelly Wilson had 10 assists to go with her four points and six rebounds, while Kasey Burton's defence was crucial in the second-half surge.
Diamond Valley did a good job on the boards to out rebound the Braves 41-33, but like several other opponents this season the home side couldn't contain Bendigo's well-drilled offence.
The ladder-leading Braves (10-0) and second-placed Waverly (10-1) have established a handy buffer on the chasing pack.
Diamond Valley had more to smile about in the men's match.
The Eagles defeated the Braves 107-93 in a shootout.
The Eagles set up their win with a dominant 32-17 first quarter.
The Braves cut the margin to single digits in the second quarter, but the Eagles had the answers.
They led by as much as 21 points early in the final quarter before the Braves made the scoreboard look more respectable late in the game.
The absence of injured centre Adam Pechacek again hurt the Braves at both ends of the floor.
Diamond Valley won the rebounds count 48-34, including 16 offensive boards.
Lat Mayen was clearly the Braves' best player.
The athletic forward scored 35 points, including seven three-pointers, and pulled down 13 rebounds.
Bijan Johnson (20 points), Luke Rosendale (11 points), Billy Smythe (10 points) and Dylan McCauley (nine points) battled hard for the Braves against the odds.
The Braves are in 17th place on the men's ladder ahead of a double-header next weekend.
The Braves men and women host Geelong United at Red Energy Arena on Saturday night before hitting the road on Sunday to play Ringwood.
The women's clash in Bendigo on Saturday night should be a crack, with Geelong United in fourth place on the ladder.
