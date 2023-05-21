Bendigo Advertiser
Late heroics lift Mt Pleasant to one-goal win over Heathcote

By Adam Bourke
Updated May 21 2023 - 2:04pm, first published 2:00pm
Colbinabbin centre Olivia McEvoy fires off a pass. Pictures by Brendan McCarthy
Mount Pleasant's bid to qualify for the HDFNL A-grade netball finals received a significant boost when it defeated Heathcote in a one-goal thriller on Saturday.

