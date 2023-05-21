Mount Pleasant's bid to qualify for the HDFNL A-grade netball finals received a significant boost when it defeated Heathcote in a one-goal thriller on Saturday.
The Blues trailed by five goals midway through the final quarter, but stormed home to hit the front inside the last two minutes.
The Saints had the chance to level the scores, but an intercept from Mounts' wing attack Matisse Perez in the dying seconds sealed the 38-37 win for the home side.
"It was close all day and we were the lucky ones that were in front at the end,'' a relieved Mounts' coach Carine Comer said.
"Most of the day Heathcote would get four or five in front and then we'd catch up and then they'd get clear again.
"We couldn't seem to get our noses in front and then in the last five minutes we got a couple of breaks back and got the scores back to even.
"There was probably one minute to go when we got one goal up. Matisse's intercept at the end was pretty much a game saver.
"Both teams had some great intercepts throughout the game and had some great passages of play. From a spectator point of view, I imagine it was an entertaining game to watch"
The win lifted Mounts to fourth place with a 4-2 record, while the Saints slid to a 1-4 record and they have some work to do if they're to push into the top five.
"We played a really good three quarters of netball and we dropped off in the last,'' Heathcote playing coach Brooke Bolton said.
"It's disappointing and it's something we need to work on.
"Credit to Mounts for the way they came out in the last quarter and we didn't match that.
"Keeping our composure in the final quarter is something we need to continue to work on.
"We lost a lot of close games last year that we let slip."
Colbinabbin consolidated second place on the ladder after it defeated Huntly 62-45 at Strauch Reserve.
The Hoppers, who have the bye next round, have won four games on the trot and look well-placed to grab an all-important top-three finish for the finals series.
The Hawks were competitive for much of the game, but had trouble containing Colbo's entries to the goal circle.
North Bendigo moved two games clear in fifth place on the back of a solid 43-26 home win over Leitchville-Gunbower.
READ MORE: LVFNL netball round seven wrap
The Bulldogs have a 3-2 record ahead of a testing three-week schedule against White Hills, Heathcote and Elmore.
In the final game of the round, third-placed White Hills outclassed Lockington-Bamawm United 81-23.
The Demons showed their attacking potency, scoring more than 80 goals for the second time this season.
