MGYCW reminded its LVFNL A-grade netball rivals of its class with a resounding win over the previous undefeated Pyramid Hill on Saturday.
On the rebound from their first loss of the season, the Eagles responded strongly by defeating the Bulldogs 68-46.
A masterclass from star goal shooter Tia Webb was the highlight of the victory.
"We had a lapse at the end of the first quarter and we were only two goals up at quarter-time when I thought we should have been five or six up,'' MGYCW coach Adam Boldiston said.
"The first half of the second quarter was a tough slog and then we slowly started to build some momentum.
"The girls really stepped up in the third quarter and dominated.
"I was really happy with the way the girls withstood a really physical game.
"Tia was outstanding in goals for us. Her accuracy was outstanding."
Boldiston said the eagles had set themselves for the clash with a Bulldogs' side they held in high regard.
"I've been tracking Pyramid Hill and we knew they were going to be a tough challenge,'' he said.
"We had a really good training session on Thursday where we worked on a few different things that we implemented through the game.
"We weren't happy with our performance against Newbridge (the previous week). We got our error rate down which was good and we converted well."
The Eagles are in top spot through seven rounds with a 5-1 record, while the Bulldogs slipped to third place.
Mitiamo was forced to work hard for the points in its clash with Calivil United.
The Demons played much better than their 1-4 record going into the game indicated.
The Superoos led by three at quarter-time and by six at the main break, before a 15-7 third quarter broke the game open.
Calivil didn't throw in the towel and fought the game out strongly with a 16-16 final term.
Mitiamo won 59-45 and consolidated fourth spot on the ladder.
Newbridge remained in fifth place after it took care of Inglewood, 52-27.
Inglewood matched it with the Maroons in the opening quarter, but eventually Newbridge's depth across the court came to the fore.
Bridgewater is percentage outside of the top five after defeating the winless Bears Lagoon-Serpentine 58-37.
The home side trailed by just one goal after a tight opening quarter, but the Mean Machine went up a gear in the second term, outscoring Serpentine 16-8.
The margin grew to 20 goals by three quarter-time before the Bears and Mean Machine played out a tight final term.
LADDER
