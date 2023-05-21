Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Browse

Bendigo police join search for missing teen Sienna

Updated May 21 2023 - 11:16am, first published 11:09am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sienna, 13, was last seen leaving an address in Mornington on May 19. Picture by Victoria Police
Sienna, 13, was last seen leaving an address in Mornington on May 19. Picture by Victoria Police

Bendigo police have joined the search for a teenager last seen in Mornington.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.