Bendigo police have joined the search for a teenager last seen in Mornington.
Thirteen-year-old Sienna was last seen leaving a Mornington address at 12.30pm on Friday, May 19.
It was believed she may have been travelling to Bendigo.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Police hold concerns for Sienna's welfare due to her age.
Anyone with information on Sienna's whereabouts should contact Mornington Police Station on (03) 5970 4900.
Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with the Bendigo Advertiser app. Click here to download.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.