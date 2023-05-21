Bendigo Vinyl owners have blown out the candles for its first birthday.
One year ago, vinyl and music lovers Sam Edmond and Paul O'Farrell moved their operation from a market stall to a permanent retail space on Hargreaves Street.
The record store held a celebration on Saturday, which included performances by Triple J Unearthed competition winner NAYYETHWEY and DJ Coach Frank, who both played at Groovin' The Moo in April.
Mr Edmond said the business had been embraced by the community and he was happy to see how far they'd come in a year.
"I don't think we thought we'd be as embedded in Bendigo as we've become," he said.
"At a Sunday market for a few hours there's a limited amount of interaction you have, [but] people can come in now five days a week and buy vinyl.
"And I don't have to lug heavy crates around anymore, which is nice."
Mr Edmond said he was excited about the store's future plans, which included securing a "much bigger" store.
"We are like we're at the five-yard line on a new place that'll be much bigger and [we'll] be able to do more high-fi and [have more] sound recording equipment and bands through," he said.
"It's all in the future and closer than ever, so we're excited about that."
The store was more about selling records, Mr Edmond said, and he was happy to be a part of Bendigo's music culture.
He said they've enjoyed working with and promoting local artists, and hoped to have more gigs in the future.
"The music culture here is really, really strong and if you have somewhere where you collect like-minded people, things will pop up and opportunities happen and it's just exciting," he said.
"Paul and I were playing in terrible bands when we were younger, but even in our wildest dreams we didn't think we'd involved in seeing other people's careers take off and help them, be around them while they do great stuff and make great music."
