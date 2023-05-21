Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Browse

Bendigo Vinyl marks one year with big plans for the future

JM
By Jonathon Magrath
Updated May 21 2023 - 3:44pm, first published 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bendigo artist NAYYETHWEY performs at Bendigo Vinyl's first birthday celebration. Picture by Brendan McCarthy
Bendigo artist NAYYETHWEY performs at Bendigo Vinyl's first birthday celebration. Picture by Brendan McCarthy

Bendigo Vinyl owners have blown out the candles for its first birthday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JM

Jonathon Magrath

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.