Bendigo's Lucas Herbert has the opportunity to push for a top-30 finish at the US PGA Championship at Oak Hill Country Club.
Herbert shot a two-over par 72 on day three and moved six places up the leaderboard to a tie for 42nd with one round remaining.
He's 12 shots behind leader Brooks Koepka, but only three shots outside of the top 20.
Only seven players are under-par for the tournament going into the final round.
Herbert made a good recovery on day three after it appeared his round was in free fall.
He started the day with four-straight pars, but four bogeys in five holes to round out the front nine saw him slide down the leaderboard.
He found his range on the back nine. He made birdies on the 12th and 14th holes before bogeying the 16th.
Herbert saved his best hole for last.
He was one of the few players to birdie the par-four 18th hole after he hit a brilliant approach shot to within two metres of the cup.
World number one Jon Rahm, Adam Scott and Jordan Spieth also finished day three at six-over par.
Herbert will play alongside American Tom Hoge in the final round.
