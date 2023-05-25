Football preview, tips, how they match-up - BFNL, HDFNL, LVFNL

2.20pm Saturday at Golden Square.
Golden Square and Gisborne are two sides that tend to bring out the best in each other - the past four meetings between the two, which are split 2-2, have all been decided by 15 points or less.
Golden Square (3-2) heads into the clash one game ahead of reigning premier Gisborne (2-3), which has gone LWLWL to start its premiership defence.
A couple of big ins for Golden Square had last week been earmarked by coach Christian Carter in Tom Toma and Hamish Morcom to take on a Gisborne side that has Braidon Blake and Flynn Lakey forming one of the top ruck-mid combinations in the competition.
Blake (773 points) and Lakey (696) are at No.2 and 4 in the Premier Data rankings.
Last time: Gisborne 8.9 (57) def Golden Square 7.13 (55).
Since 2010: Golden Square 17; Gisborne 10; Drawn 1.
2.20pm Saturday at QEO.
Been a mighty tough initiation into senior coaching for Maryborough's Coby Perry, no doubt made all the more frustrating having to watch on from the sidelines.
At 0-5 and with a percentage of less than 20, it doesn't get any easier for the Magpies with a trip to the QEO where the club hasn't won since round 16 of 2014 to play the undefeated Sandhurst, which has been defensively superb across its five wins so far conceding scores of just 52, 49, 59, 40 and 41.
Last time: Sandhurst 21.15 (141) def Maryborough 5.7 (37).
Since 2010: Sandhurst 23; Maryborough 2.
2.20pm Saturday at Harry Trott Oval.
Not often Strathfieldsaye heads into a round of footy sitting outside the top five.
In fact, so consistent for so long have the Storm been their current position of sixth is just the fifth time since the start of 2012 in which there have been 179 rounds played that they are outside the five.
Can't recall the depth of the Storm being tested quite like it has been the past few weeks in what have been back-to-back losses to the undefeated pair of Eaglehawk (78 points) and Sandhurst (30), with their forward line in particular only looking a shadow of its capacity.
South Bendigo has made significant inroads post the abandoned 2020 season, but one hurdle the club has been unable to get over is knocking off Strathfieldsaye having still not done so since 2012.
With the chance to finally rid of itself of that hoodoo, but more importantly potentially gain a two-game buffer on the Storm, it's a huge opportunity for the Bloods at home that presents.
Last time: Strathfieldsaye 16.14 (110) def South Bendigo 7.4 (46).
Since 2010: Strathfieldsaye 19; South Bendigo 4; Drawn 1.
2.20pm Saturday at Kyneton.
After a 0-3 start to the season the Tigers have found their mojo with back-to-back wins over Maryborough and arch-rival Gisborne.
By 5pm Saturday barring a major upset the Tigers will be back on an even keel at 3-3 against a Castlemaine side that has lost its past four games.
It's the Tigers "Rural Round" game, with the Magpies a fitting opponent given it's two of the league's country-based clubs facing off.
Last time: Kyneton 25.20 (170) def Castlemaine 6.8 (44).
Since 2010: Kyneton 21; Castlemaine 4.
2.20pm Saturday at Kangaroo Flat.
Hawks' coach Travis Matheson has his side flying at 5-0 and with a huge percentage of 369.9.
Got to go back to their premiership season of 2008 for the last time the Hawks started 6-0, which is what's in the offering in Saturday's trip to Dower Park to play Kangaroo Flat.
The engine room of Billy Evans, Ben Thompson and Noah Wheeler has been super in setting the tone for the Hawks and what an asset it is to have the experience of Jarryn Geary roaming around.
Kangaroo Flat coach Nathan Johns has spoken of his desire for his Roos to claim a scalp of note.
We've already seen the Roos compete admirably against one of the early pace-setters in Sandhurst, but they will need to put together 120 minutes of relentless football to halt the momentum of the Hawks.
Last time: Eaglehawk 18.11 (119) def Kangaroo Flat 6.12 (48).
Since 2010: Eaglehawk 20; Kangaroo Flat 4.
............................................
2.15pm Saturday at Pyramid Hill.
Inglewood ticked off one of its long-time hoodoos in round three when it defeated Bridgewater for the first time since 2008.
Now opportunity knocks for the Blues to try to end a streak even longer than that.
Inglewood hasn't beaten Pyramid Hill since round five of 2007, with the Bulldogs having won their past 28 meetings by an average of 100 points (not a misprint).
However, the Blues finally go into a clash with the Bulldogs as not a battling team, but an in-form side that has won its past four games and playing the best footy the club has for 20 years.
Last time: Pyramid Hill 25.13 (163) def Inglewood 5.3 (33).
Since 2010: Pyramid Hill 23; Inglewood 0.
2.15pm Saturday at Raywood.
Big day for Calivil United as the Demons make their return to Raywood for the first time since 2017 for their heritage game that honours their ties to Northern United.
The Demons will wear the maroon and gold jumper of the former Northern United and after breaking through for their first win of the season against Mitiamo last week have a genuine shot at two in a row for the first time since 2019 against the Eagles, who are one win ahead.
Last time: Maiden Gully YCW 20.16 (136) def Calivil United 4.7 (31).
Since 2010: Calivil United 14; Maiden Gully YCW 10.
2.15pm Saturday at Serpentine.
The Bears have lost their past four against Mitiamo, but go in as favourites against the Superoos with the chance to improve to 5-2.
Defender Kyal Zass is in fine form for the Bears, while the Superoos have a pair of familiar names as their two standouts this season in hard-at-it midfielder Ross Turner and skipper Luke Lougoon.
Last time: Mitiamo 13.11 (89) def BL-Serpentine 12.10 (82).
Since 2010: Mitiamo 16; BL-Serpentine 11.
2.15pm Saturday at Bridgewater.
Grand final rematch from last year when Marong did to Bridgewater what the Mean Machine so often did to their opponent through their 2010-16 dynasty of success - dished out a shellacking on the big stage by 94 points.
Since then the Panthers have gone from strength to strength, with one of their many standouts being athletic big man Richard Tibbett, who has been dominating as an intercept defender.
Obviously a massive test against the league benchmark for the fourth-placed Bridgewater, which so far this year is 0-3 against fellow sides in the top five.
Last time: Marong 19.11 (125) def Bridgewater 4.7 (31).
Since 2010: Bridgewater 19; Marong 5.
............................................
2.15pm Saturday at Leitchville.
Not too often in recent years Leitchville-Gunbower has gone into a game carrying the tag as favourites.
But they do on Saturday at home against the Hawks, who are still striving for their first win of the season.
Last time: Huntly 11.18 (84) def Leitchville-Gunbower 9.7 (61).
Since 2010: Leitchville-Gunbower 19; Huntly 7.
2.15pm Saturday at Elmore.
Both teams striving to get back on the winner's list after suffering defeats in their last games.
Some news on the coaching front at Elmore this week with Mick Woolhouse joining Dylan Friedberger as a co-coach of the Bloods, who so far have won the games they would have expected to against Leitchville-Gunbower and Huntly.
Big step-up though in taking on Mount Pleasant, which will be smarting from a nine-point loss to Heathcote last week and determined to ensure that one loss doesn't turn into two in a row.
Last time: Mount Pleasant 21.13 (139) def Elmore 12.12 (84).
Since 2010: Mount Pleasant 14; Elmore 8; Drawn 1.
2.15pm Saturday at Heathcote.
Heathcote was billed pre-season as being one of the teams to watch this year and so far the impressive Saints are proving so.
At 4-1 they have made their best start to a season since 2011 and showed tremendous resilience last week when their playing stocks were challenged to find a way on the road to topple what had been the top side in Mount Pleasant.
Reigning premier LBU travels to Heathcote as the underdog and staring at the prospect of slipping to 2-4 if it can't put together four quarters of consistent football, which was the challenge laid down by coach Stacy Fiske after last week's defeat against White Hills.
Last time: LBU 25.16 (166) def Heathcote 6.4 (40).
Since 2010: LBU 19; Heathcote 8.
2.15pm Saturday at White Hills.
Two premiership hopefuls face off in the match of the round at Scott Street.
Reckon as soon as the 2023 fixture was released the Bulldogs would have had this game circled given it was the Demons who ended their season last year in an elimination final upset.
Big day for the Bulldogs with triple premiership player Ryan Alford playing his 200th game for North Bendigo, which is the only undefeated team having made a 5-0 start.
White Hills enters the game at 4-1 and coming off a 14-point victory over LBU last Saturday with what was a team that had nine missing from the previous week.
Couldn't see there being more than a couple of kicks in this game either way in what should be a finals-like intensity for a game in May.
Last time: White Hills 13.13 (91) def North Bendigo 11.9 (75).
Since 2010: North Bendigo 20; White Hills 8.
