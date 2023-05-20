SATURDAY SCOREBOARD - today's football results across the region

White Hills 13.10 (88) def LBU 11.8 (74).
Heathcote 11.8 (74) def Mount Pleasant 9.11 (65).
North Bendigo 17.17 (119) def Leitchville-Gunbower 10.8 (68).
Colbinabbin 8.13 (61) def Huntly 6.8 (44).
Pyramid Hill 19.18 (132) def Maiden Gully YCW 2.6 (18).
Inglewood 20.15 (135) def Newbridge 8.9 (57).
BL-Serpentine 13.12 (90) def Bridgewater 7.8 (50).
Calivil United 13.10 (88) def Mitiamo 9.9 (63).
Maldon 13.15 (93) def Avoca 5.4 (34).
Natte Bealiba 18.10 (118) def Newstead 10.3 (63).
Carisbrook 17.15 (117) def Lexton 5.2 (32).
Harcourt 11.4 (70) def Trentham 9.9 (63).
Talbot 12.7 (79) def Rovers 11.8 (74).
Dunolly 15.12 (102) def Navarre 11.12 (78).
Royal Park 19.12 (126) def Campbells Creek 4.6 (30).
