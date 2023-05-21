LVFNL ROUND 7: Bears hit ground running in key win over Mean Machine

BEARS Lagoon-Serpentine produced a strong bounce-back performance to defeat Bridgewater in Saturday's Loddon Valley league match of the round.
A week after being jumped and put to the sword early by Marong, this time it was the Bears who set the tone with a six-goal to two first quarter on the way to a 13.12 (90) to 7.8 (50) win at home over the Mean Machine.
Bears coach Justin Laird was rapt with the early statement made by his side given the focus pre-game on starting well.
"We had a really big emphasis on wanting to start the game the right way after what happened against Marong last week," Laird said.
"Today we wanted to be the team that got the headstart on the opposition and make it tough for them to have to work back into the game.
"We kicked six goals to two in the first quarter and our pressure around the footy was fantastic. We laid 21 tackles in the first quarter, which was awesome.
"We spoke before the game about it being one of those eight-point games and really important to keep ourselves in contention for the top three."
The Bears' win, Bridgewater's loss, plus Inglewood also winning, leaves those three teams all on 16 points and separated by just percentage from third to fifth after seven rounds.
After their early salvo in which they led by 26 points at the first break, 6.2 to 2.0, the Bears kicked seven goals to five over the last three quarters as they defeated the opponent that ended their season last year in the elimination final.
"With the players we bought in this year we feel we're fairly well positioned to challenge most sides and the way the boys turned up to play today, I couldn't be more prouder," Laird said.
The best for the Bears was defender Kyal Zass, who had the job on league leading goalkicker Josh Martyn, who kicked two, while fellow backman Beau Clements was another to play well.
Darcy Poulter, who kicked two goals, also played a strong game for the Bears, with his clearance work a feature.
"Darcy was unreal around the stoppages; he won a lot of clearances and drove it forward for us all game," Laird said.
Laird was the leading goalkicker for the game with three.
Harry Donegan, Nick Hall and co-captain Martyn all kicked two goals for Bridgewater, which was best served by defender Lachlan Allison and impressive young midfielder Darcy Wood.
Inglewood remains on its best winning streak for 20 years following a fourth-consecutive victory that has propelled the long-time strugglers into the top three.
The Blues' strong form continued with a 78-point victory over Newbridge at home.
Inglewood won 20.15 (135) to 8.9 (57) - the 78-point margin the Blues' biggest win over Newbridge since their last premiership season of 1986.
So often over the past 20 years the Blues have been buried by the opposition by half-time, but on Saturday it was Inglewood that had the game well in hand at the main break leading comfortably by 52 points.
The Blues extended their advantage to 77 points at three quarter-time, before it was four goals apiece in the final term.
"It was a good even effort today and even though we've won games by some good margins, I don't think we've had a really good four quarter effort yet," Inglewood coach Darrell Billett said.
"I think when we can get that complete four quarter effort then we can compete with any side.
"Without getting ahead of ourselves, we're happy with how we're tracking along."
The Blues are now 4-2, but only have to look back to last year to know the importance of the "one week at a time" mantra.
Inglewood had started last year impressively with three wins from its first four games, before losing its next 12 and finishing second-last.
"It was about this time last year that it turned the wrong way for us, but we've got a lot more depth this year and that was evident by the reserves and under-18s winning as well today," Billett said.
"It's the second time in four weeks we've won the seniors, reserves and under-18s, which before this year hadn't happened for a long time."
The best for the Blues on Saturday was mid/half-forward Daniel Polack (two goals).
"Daniel was really good... he worked hard all day and it clicked for him and he got the reward he deserves," Billett said.
"He has been solid all year and is just a tenacious little player. He got to a lot of contests, ran all day and was really creative."
Fellow recruit Sam Dorevitch (four goals) played another strong game for the Blues, while Charlie McGaw was lively inside 50 with six goals.
For the Maroons, it was a sixth defeat in a row in what's now the club's longest losing streak since 2011.
"We're working hard on trying to focus on the positives and striving to find an identity and a brand that we want to play and we've brought it up a few times this year in terms of playing for the jumper and each other," Newbridge co-coach Daniel Smith said.
"Our last quarter was a lot better today where we showed more intent and effort rather than just letting the game get right away from us.
"Even though the results might not show it, there has been continual fight from the boys to to play the game right our regardless of the scoreboard."
The Maroons' most consistent duo this year in defender Dylan Lloyd and Dylan Stevens in the midfield were again their two best.
"And I thought our two rucks Will Copland and Kynan Gard were really good, Chris Dixon (three goals) up forward gave us a target and Matt Giri (one goal) is starting to find some form," Smith said.
All nine teams now have a win on the board after Calivil United lifted itself off the bottom of the ladder with its first victory of the season.
The Demons had the better of the final quarter to defeat Mitiamo by 25 points.
Calivil United led by four points at three quarter-time and with the aid of the breeze at their backs the visiting Demons kicked six goals to three in the final term to win 13.10 (88) to 9.9 (63).
The victory elevated the Demons from ninth to seventh position, while Newbridge slipped to the bottom rung.
"It has been a tough start to the year, so it's a good feeling tonight for the boys to get some reward," Calivil United coach Anthony Dennis said.
"We played two quarters of really good footy (second and fourth), but the pleasing thing is when we weren't at our best we still kept the pressure on.
"In the end, it was great to get the four points."
Playing at half-back, Calivil United stalwart Evan Ritchie was best for the Demons.
"Evan's run and carry and intercept marking today was fantastic... it was one of the best games I've seen Evan play for Calivil, and he has played a lot," Dennis said.
Rhys Lourie on a wing provided the Demons with plenty of drive and Brae Mensforth at centre half-back also impressed Dennis.
"Brae didn't have big numbers in terms of possessions, but when he had the chance to impact the contest he did and his decision-making was really good," Dennis said.
"Overall, it was a good team performance and today shows that we're heading in the right direction; we just have to minimise the gap between our best and worst.
"Now that we've got a win on the board it should definitely give the boys a bit more belief."
Mitiamo's best players included 2019 Superoos' premiership defender Max Simpson.
With his club Anglesea having a bye in the Bellarine league, Simpson returned for the week to help his former club and played at centre half-back.
"Calivil was able to kick clear early in the last quarter, but I thought we fought the game out well," Mitiamo coach Jon Varcoe said.
"Calivil was cleaner with the ball than us and used it a bit better; we made some turnover errors that ended up being quite costly for us."
Of Mitiamo's nine goals, seven were kicked by Jay Reynolds.
Key defender/ruckman Duncan Proud and Ethan Hocking after earning a call-up from the reserves was also solid in the backline and skipper Luke Lougoon off half-back continued his consistent season for the Superoos.
Pyramid Hill produced another stifling defensive effort in a 114-point win over Maiden Gully YCW.
The Bulldogs continued their recent domination of the Eagles with 19.18 (132) to 2.6 (18) win at Maiden Gully.
Pyramid Hill holding Maiden Gully YCW to just two goals came on the back of the Bulldogs restricting Mitiamo to only three the previous week.
The Bulldogs never looked back after kicking four goals in the opening 10 minutes against an opponent they have now outscored 80 goals to 15 across their past four meetings.
"We made a really good start before they played a bit of possession footy and probably had more of the ball than us in the first quarter," Pyramid Hill coach Nathan Fitzpatrick said.
"I was happy with the way we played defensively and for us to be able to lock them inside our forward 50 and force turnovers in our front half was good.
"For the majority of the day we were on top in the middle and were able to get some clean centre clearances to create some good scoring opportunities.
"Offensively we've been pretty good in most games, but we've had a real focus on our defence the past few weeks and it has been good to see the work we've been doing at training paying off."
The Bulldogs' best player was again the classy Dylan Collis (two goals), who spent the bulk of the day playing forward.
Reigning Harding medallist Billy Micevski was also prominent through the midfield.
"Billy has been solid for us this year; he has been getting his 25 to 30 touches a week and getting a lot of inside ball out to our runners," Fitzpatrick today.
"He did that again today and also helped us get a few clean clearances from the middle."
Jesse Sheahan was good on a wing for the Bulldogs, while forward Bailey George kicked four goals from 10 shots to be among 10 goalkickers.
Captain Hamish McCartney and coach Jay McDonald led the better players for the Eagles, who kicked one goal in the second quarter and one in the last.
