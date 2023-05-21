HDFNL ROUND 6: 'We would have lost this game last year' - Saints coach

HEATHCOTE regained the Cliff and Peter White Memorial Shield from rivals Mount Pleasant for the first time since 2017 on Saturday.
Played for each year in their first meeting of the season, the Saints prevailed 11.8 (74) to 9.11 (65) at Toolleen in one of three games across round six of the Heathcote District league decided by three goals or less.
"I'm only in my second year coaching the club, but this is the best win through that time," Heathcote coach Andrew Saladino said.
"We were undermanned with a lot of players out after struggling a bit during the week with COVID and not having many on the track at training.
"We still went into the game with confidence and the boys were super. We felt we got our match-ups right and it was a great performance by the boys."
A tight contest against a quality opponent - Mount Pleasant had gone in on top of the ladder - is the type of game the Saints would have lost last year, which they did four times that ultimately cost them a finals berth.
However, the Saints held firm under a strong challenge from the Blues in a hard-fought battle.
"Credit to Mounts, they came hard at us and it got back to about three points in the last quarter with a lot of time to go, but we were able to dig deep and find what we needed to win," Saladino said.
With Jordan Marcroft, Shannon Dowsett and Lachlan Freeman all among the outs for Heathcote, the Saints turned to Braden Padmore to fulfill the ruck duties against the Blues' Chris Down.
"Pads was unbelievable and won a lot of ruck tapouts against one of the best ruckmen in the competition," Saladino said.
"He was great in the air and then at ground level was essentially another on-baller and stood up big time."
New Saints' forward Corey Grindlay has taken the lead in the league goalkicking after his five majors lifted his season haul to 31.
"Kicking five out of 11 goals today, Corey showed just how hard a player he is to stop," Saladino said.
Defender Connor Hamitlon continued his good form, while Bill Direen restricted star Blues' forward and co-coach Ben Weightman to two goals.
"Connor is going really well for us in the backline; he's very unassuming, but has very good skills and makes the right decisions," Saladino said.
"He would have had close to 30 touches today and having him down there allows Codie (Price) to give us that bit more run from half-back."
As well as Weightman, Mitch Bennett and Fletcher White also kicked two goals for the Blues, whose best player was Riley McNamara.
Reigning premier Lockington-Bamawm United has lost two games in a row for the first time since its straight-sets finals exit of 2019 after falling to White Hills at home.
Forced to make nine changes from the previous week's team that lost to Mount Pleasant, the Demons returned to the winner's list with a 14-point victory.
The Demons won 13.10 (88) to 11.8 (74) in what was their first victory over the Cats since 2017.
The catalyst for White Hills' win was a strong third quarter.
The game was in the balance at half-time with the Cats leading by four points, before the Demons kicked 4.4 to 1.2 during the third term to take control.
"It was one of those games where we had 22 blokes all play their role and a good response to last week," White Hills co-coach Jack Fallon said.
"Credit to LBU, they kept at it all day, but I think it was our fitness that got us over the line in the end.
"It was a bit of a grind of a game and Lockington isn't an easy place to win at, so we're really happy with the result."
White Hills' Kaiden Antonowicz showed his class kicking five goals splitting his time between the midfield and forward line, while the best for the Demons was Nick Warnock.
"Nick played a really good game; he kicked a goal and also went back and played behind the ball and took a lot of intercept marks," Fallon said.
"When we needed him he really stood up for us."
As well as Antonowicz's five, the Demons also had Cohen Kekich (three), Mitch Dole (two) and veteran David Wright (two) kick multiple goals in the win.
The Cats have now lost back-to-back games against White Hills and Leitchville-Gunbower, with Saturday's defeat ending a string of 20-consecutive wins at Lockington dating back to June of 2019.
Two years ago White Hills was also the team that ended what was a 37-game home winning streak for North Bendigo at Atkins Street.
"It would have been a good game of footy to watch if you were a spectator there today," LBU coach Stacy Fiske said.
"We were bitterly disappointed with last week and while we didn't get the win today, we felt we showed over three quarters that our best footy is still very good.
"Now it's a matter of being able to do it for four quarters and that's our challenge moving forward."
The trio of Anthony McMahon (four), Thomas Leech (three) and Baxter Anderson (two) combined for nine of LBU's 11 goals, with all three featuring among the best players for the Cats, who are now at 2-3.
A 10-minute burst in the final quarter from North Bendigo helped propel the Bulldogs to a 51-point win over Leitchville-Gunbower at home.
The Bombers had some early momentum in the final quarter when they kicked the first two goals to close within 22 points.
However, the Bulldogs saw off the Bombers with four quick goals kicked by captain Aarryn Craig (two), Jordan Ford and Ben Knight before going on to win 17.17 (119) to 10.8 (68), remain undefeated and move to the top of the ladder.
Craig's two goals to kickstart the surge were both rippers - the first when he roved a pack in the pocket and the second when he managed to get boot to ball out of a goalmouth scramble.
"We've been letting ourselves down this year when opposition sides have been getting a run-on in that we've found it hard to wrestle back momentum," North Bendigo coach Rob Bennett said.
"So that was a big focus of ours today knowing Leitchy would have stages where they'd be in control and it was about being able to respond and I thought we did that well."
Jordan Ford's sensational form for the Bulldogs continued with a bag of eight goals, which included six in the first half, while also winning his share of ball in defence as well.
"Jordan just demands so much out of himself, but of his team-mates as well and it's very hard not to do what he asks when he controls the game like he does," Bennett said.
Missing the pair of Jeremy Lambden and Brodie Thomson, the Bulldogs' side included ruckman Denzel Cooper for his senior debut, while fellow ruckman Ryan Gow battled through until late in the final quarter after a suspected broken thumb in the second quarter.
No Leitchville-Gunbower goalkickers or best players were provided.
Colbinabbin overcame a 14-point half-time deficit to defeat Huntly at Strauch Reserve.
Games between the Grasshoppers and Hawks have typically been low-scoring slogs in the past two years and this was no different with Colbinabbin winning 8.13 (61) to 6.8 (44) to claim its second win of the season.
Hunting its first win of the season, Huntly led 5.5 to 3.3 at half-time, before the Grasshoppers responded with a five-goal to one third term to gain the ascendancy.
"We've had a bit of sickness go through Colbo this week. We had eight changes from last week, including three this morning (James Brain, Clint Shields and Logan Fitzgerald), so it was a bit of pandemonium, but good to get the four points," said Colbinabbin coach Jed Brain, who was among the outs from last week.
"It was looking a bit iffy there at times, but we stuck strong and got over the line."
Colbinabbin's score of 8.13 included a wayward 0.7 in the final quarter.
The best for the Grasshoppers was creative half-back Ben Barton, while fellow half-back flanker Kyle Williamson from Geelong also played well in his first game for his new club and hard-working Riley Hogan was again solid ahead of what will be a timely bye next weekend for the undermanned side.
The Hawks getting away to a strong start and leading by 14 points at half-time was in stark contrast to their first four games when they had trailed by 27, 72, 40 and 81 points at the main break.
Co-coach Harry Whittle kicked three of the six goals for the Hawks, who after their solid first half were outscored 5.10 to 1.3 after the main break.
