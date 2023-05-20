Lucas Herbert catapulted up the leaderboard on day two of the US PGA Championship at Oak Hill Country Club.
The 27-year-old fired a one-under par 69 on day two - six shots better than his opening round - to make the halfway cut in the second major of the year.
Herbert goes into the weekend in a tie for 48th at four-over par - nine shots behind equal leaders Scottie Scheffler, Corey Conners and Viktor Hovland.
Only 10 players were under-par for the tournament through two rounds.
After an up and down day one, Herbert produced some golf on day two.
He had one bogey on the front nine and made back-to-back birdies on the 12th and 13th to move up 49 places on the leaderboard.
He made birdie on the 12th after holing an 11 metre putt.
Herbert's short game was at its brilliant best on day two.
He scrambled well from the thick rough around the greens and made several testing par putts.
Herbert will play alongside American Chez Reavie in the third round.
Fellow Aussie Cameron Smith and world number one Jon Rahm were also at four-over par through two rounds.
Min Woo Lee was the leading Aussie at even-par, with Cam Davis and Adam Scott one and two shots further back respectively. Jason Day missed the cut.
