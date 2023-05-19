Bendigo Advertiser
Home/Sport/Basketball

Bendigo Basketball Association earns prestigious state award

Updated May 19 2023 - 5:58pm, first published 5:49pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BSL's Sam Cartwright, BBA secretary Cathy Manderson, BBA treasurer Kelly McDermott and BSL's Ben DeAraugo. Picture contributed
BSL's Sam Cartwright, BBA secretary Cathy Manderson, BBA treasurer Kelly McDermott and BSL's Ben DeAraugo. Picture contributed

For the first time in two decades the Bendigo Basketball Association has been crowned the best basketball organisation in Victoria.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.