MOUNT Pleasant's clash with Heathcote at Toolleen on Saturday shapes as crucial to the fortunes of both HDFNL finals aspirants.
A win for the Blues, who enter the weekend in fourth spot at 3-2, would give them important separation from a pack of eager rivals below them, headed by North Bendigo (2-2).
For the Saints, it looms as a golden opportunity to start to build some momentum and crucial wins, having already played the top three sides on the ladder in the first part of the season.
While the seventh-placed Saints dropped to 1-3 following last week's 44-62 loss to Elmore, joint playing coach Brooke Bolton believed their win-loss record was not a true indication of how they were travelling.
"We do need to get a win on the board and when you say 1-3, it doesn't sound like a great start to the year, but I am happy with how we've gone," she said.
"I was happy with our Leitchville win and I was happy with our game against Colbo for three quarters and I felt pretty similar about the Elmore game.
"What we need is a bit more consistency. The fact we have been able to be competitive with those sides for parts of the game is very promising."
Pleasingly for Bolton, who is in her third season at Heathcote, the Saints have had a mix of good performers across their four games.
But they will need to make do without goal shooter Annalyse Carroll, who missed last week's clash against the Bloods, for a further three weeks while overseas.
The Saints came within two and four goals of upsetting Mounts in their two games last season, which is why Bolton is viewing Saturday's clash as a chance to make their mark.
"Of all those teams outside the top three, Mounts are the one that seem to have beaten all those other (lower) teams that we haven't come across yet," she said.
"It will be a good measure of where we are at.
"I think we've shown what we are capable of doing in the last four rounds, so it's really about being able to maintain that for entire games," she said.
Mount Pleasant coach Carine Comer said the Blues had taken plenty of positives out of a hard-fought 35-52 loss to White Hills last week, in which they won plenty of praise from Demons coach Lauren Bowles.
"I felt it was probably only the first five and the last five minutes of the game that we let it get out of hand," she said.
"Otherwise, it was a pretty even game for the rest of it.
"I was pretty happy, especially considering we are such a young side and there's only three or four players from last year.
"I'm happy with how things are coming together."
Comer said the Blues were to a degree still tinkering with their line-up, but we're close to becoming settled.
They will, however, soon lose midcourter Aish Tupper for a few weeks as she heads overseas.
"It's probably bad timing as I feel she is probably in career best form this season, but I'm all for not putting netball before everything else in life, so good on her for doing it," Comer said.
"Luckily, we have the bye and the general bye in that time, but it will still leave a bit of a gap."
Comer branded the clash against the Saints as a 'must win'.
"Otherwise we find ourselves back with the pack and having to rely on other teams winning and losing games," she said.
"There is no doubt it will be a tough game. Heathcote has been building for a few years and I'm sure they will be stronger this year."
In other round six games, Huntly hosts an in-form Colbinabbin; North Bendigo will aim to bounce back from a loss last week when it clashes with winless Leitchville-Gunbower at Atkins Street; and White Hills makes the trip north to play Lockington-Bamawm United.
