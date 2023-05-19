Bendigo Advertiser
Greater Bendigo records 338 new COVID-19 cases in week | May 19, 2023

May 19 2023 - 7:22pm
A woman receives a COVID-19 booster at Terry White Chemmart in Bendigo. Picture by Noni Hyett
Greater Bendigo recorded 338 new COVID-19 cases in the week to Friday, a rise of more than 100 since the previous week.

