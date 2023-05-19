Greater Bendigo recorded 338 new COVID-19 cases in the week to Friday, a rise of more than 100 since the previous week.
According to data released by the Department of Health, the municipality recorded 50 cases in the 24 hours leading up to May 19.
There are 306 active cases in the municipality.
Cases are up in other parts of the state, as the Macedon Ranges recorded 86 cases during the week, Mount Alexander had 32, Central Goldfields had 21, Campaspe had 36, Gannawarra had 17, Buloke had 11 and Loddon recorded 18.
The data showed there were 9316 COVID-19 cases reported in Victoria, an increase of 24 per cent on the previous week.
The average daily number of new cases this week was 1331, up from 1085 last week.
There are 374 COVID-19 patients in Victorian hospitals, including 16 COVID patients, with two cleared cases, in intensive care.
There are two COVID-19 patients on a ventilator.
Sadly, a total of 28 COVID-19 related deaths were reported to the department in the past week.
An average of eight deaths were reported each day in the past week.
Victoria's Chief Health Officer Brett Sutton said reported cases and hospitalisation rates had risen following a recent plateau, with the rise driven by the combination of waning immunity and the presence of multiple Omicron sublineages.
Professor Sutton said the department continues to monitor trends through Victoria's surveillance system, including wasterwater surveillance.
Eligible Victorians who have not had a COVID-19 vaccination or confirmed infection in the past six months can now receive their 2023 booster.
For those not infected or vaccinated in the past six months, a 2023 booster was recommended for:
For those not infected or vaccinated in the past six months, a 2023 booster should be considered for:
