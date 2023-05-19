Volunteer week: Give thanks, but offer to help

A colleague, Vera Demertzis, who has helped keep her family's long connection to a soccer club going by stepping up to volunteer has spoken this week about the reasons why it can be tough to keep going - and getting others to start.
As we come to the end of volunteer week - and the many callouts for help that we've reported - I wanted to share with you, in her words, why you should be kind to your volunteers.
National Volunteer Week is a week to shine a spotlight on the everyday people who roll their sleeves and help out no matter what.
From CFA volunteers, and VICSES volunteers, to community groups and your mum and dad volunteers helping out at the local footy; it's the everyday person who put their hand up to give back to the community.
I'll let you in on a secret though, as a volunteer at my family-run soccer club, it can be a thankless job - but I do it because if no one else puts their hand up, then a community of kids will miss out on a sport they love to play.
A week of thanks won't help put the nets on the goals or mark the lines on the field.
A week of thanks won't help cook the hot chips and BBQ or pack your uniforms.
A week of thanks won't keep your properties safe from fires or floods, it won't help raise money for charities, or help you in times of need.
What community, charity and sporting groups need and want is volunteers.
I know of several groups that have disbanded because there weren't enough volunteers to help.
So put your hand up and take some time out of your day.
You'd be amazed at the people you meet when you roll your sleeves up and help out.
You might even find a whole community.
This year, instead of celebrating volunteers across one week in May, celebrate them every day.
Thank them for manning the barbecues and sports canteens, thank them for holding a hose and keeping the community safe from the threat of fires, thank them for cutting down the fallen tree on your property and thank them for giving up their time.
But better yet, instead of thank you - sign up and volunteer.
Whether it's your local sporting club, charity group or community organisation, put your hand up and help.
Because without volunteers, we wouldn't have much at all.
