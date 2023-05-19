Bendigo Advertiser

Volunteer week: Give thanks, but offer to help

Updated May 19 2023 - 4:49pm, first published 4:41pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A colleague, Vera Demertzis, who has helped keep her family's long connection to a soccer club going by stepping up to volunteer has spoken this week about the reasons why it can be tough to keep going - and getting others to start.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.