A Bendigo-based registered sex offender has pleaded guilty to one charge of failing to register interstate movements with police after a family holiday in Queenland last year.
The man was placed on the sex register for life after an incident in 2005 and has had to comply with a number of reporting conditions as a result.
The Bendigo Magistrate's Court heard the man had told police of his movements two days before a trip to Queensland in August 2022, despite being required to notify police of travel at least seven days before a trip.
The father of four made the travel as planned.
READ MORE:
After returning to Bendigo, the man was arrested on December 22, 2022, before being released pending summons.
The man's lawyer said the man had "accepted full responsibility" and told police "I know where I stuffed up".
The lawyer told the court the man had been polite and compliant in dealings with the police since the breach.
The lawyer highlighted that this reporting failure represented a "low level breach" and said the man had been a young offender at the time of the initial offence which saw him placed on the register for life.
The court heard the holiday for the man and his family took place following the death of a family member.
Magistrate Trieu Huynh said there were "strict obligations for a reason".
The man was fined $500 with conviction.
Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with the Bendigo Advertiser app. Click here to download.
Journalist with an interest in telling regional and rural stories, and covering the diverse array of topics that matter to the people of Bendigo.
Journalist with an interest in telling regional and rural stories, and covering the diverse array of topics that matter to the people of Bendigo.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.