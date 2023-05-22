Bendigo Advertiser
Bendigo sex offender charged for holiday reporting failure

By Lucy Williams
Updated May 23 2023 - 7:48pm, first published 6:00am
A Bendigo-based sex offender has been fined in the Bendigo Magistrate's court for failing to properly report interstate travel. Picture by Brendan McCarthy
A Bendigo-based registered sex offender has pleaded guilty to one charge of failing to register interstate movements with police after a family holiday in Queenland last year.

