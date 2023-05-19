The best women footballers in the Central Victorian Football League Women's will join forces on Sunday for an inter-league battle in Mooroopna.
Current Bridgewater coach Rick Ladson has taken the reins and says he is looking forward to seeing the girls put on a show.
"I don't set expectations heading into this environment because it's all about letting the girls showcase their skills and women's footy," Ladson said.
A big focus for Ladson has been getting the girls in the right mindset for the competition format.
The CVFLW side will play two matches of two 20-minute halves taking on North East first before backing straight up against Northern Country.
"Training has been about getting them to understand the uniqueness of round-robin footy while also letting them get to know each other as people and footballers," Ladson said.
Should they finish in the top two in the group of three, they'll progress to the Grand Final later in the afternoon.
The team will be led by Shae-Lee Murphy-Burke from Bendigo Thunder and Liz Watkins from Golden Square.
"Shae and Liz are quality people with an incredible passion for football, so I can't think of anyone better to lead the region," Ladson said.
Ladson listed Castlemaine gun Aisling Tupper and Woorinen freakish forward Natasha Kelly as the players he's most keen to watch.
The first game is at 10.00am at Mooroopna Recreation Reserve.
