A local charity for women is giving back to those in the local business world with applications open for life-changing scholarships open until May 26.
The Zonta Club of Bendigo is currently inviting applications for a scholarship of $750 to support a female business studies student in her university studies and to encourage the pursuit of a business career.
The student who is successful in winning the Bendigo club's Jane M Klauseman Women in Business Scholarship will also be nominated for further scholarships from Zonta District 23 and Zonta International, which if won, will award an additional $5000.
Zonta International's Jane M Klauseman Scholarships aim to help women to pursue undergraduate and masters degrees in business and to overcome gender barriers from the classroom to the boardroom.
Women of any age, pursuing a business program with major field of specialisation in accounting; economics; finance; business management; marketing operations; management human resources; management international business, or entrepreneurship at an accredited institution who demonstrate outstanding potential in the field and are living in the City of Greater Bendigo are eligible for Zonta Bendigo's award.
Students must be enrolled in at least the second year of an undergraduate program through to the final year of a masters program at the time the application is submitted to the Zonta club.
Those with strong academic results, who are passionate about promoting women in the business world and who can demonstrate this passion through work and volunteering are encouraged to apply.
See the Zonta Club's website for eligibility details and apply through this form.
Journalist with an interest in telling regional and rural stories, and covering the diverse array of topics that matter to the people of Bendigo.
