Traditional rivals Bridgewater and Bears Lagoon-Serpentine face off in a crucial early-season finals-shaping battle.
A win for the Mean Machine would lift them two games clear of the Bears in fifth, which makes it a must-win for Justin Laird's Bears to stay in touch with the top three and a double chance.
The Mean Machine is still searching for a win against a fellow finals contender, having beaten the bottom four sides so far in 2023.
This week presents the perfect opportunity to do that, but they'll come up against a side just as desperate to prove they deserve to be there when the whips are cracking.
"It's an eight-point game even though we're not yet halfway through the season," Bears coach Justin Laird said.
"This is massive for us - we're quite disappointed with how we played last week even though it was against the benchmark Marong."
"We're coming into this week refocused and refreshed, and I'm confident if we can play four quarters of footy the way we want to play, we'll come away with the win, but we can't give them a head start like we did last week."
Laird has his boys fired up following their slow start against Marong last week, which saw them concede eight goals to one in the first quarter.
"We spoke about starting well at training this week, so we're very keen to make amends for how we started, and we'll be coming out hot on Saturday."
Gun Bridgewater forward Joshua Martyn is the ace in the hole for the Mean Machine leading the league goal-kicking with 35 from six games.
Kyal Zass is expected to get the job on Bridgewater's main man.
"Kyal is a solid guy who's pretty quick and physical, so it's a pretty good match-up for us," Laird said.
"Martyn is clearly an outstanding player, but we don't want to focus too heavily on him because putting all our eggs in one basket will hurt us in other areas."
The Bears are 2-0 at home in 2023, and Laird is keen to keep that record intact.
"Like anyone, we pride ourselves on winning at our home ground and making it a fortress," Laird said.
"We've played good footy there so far this season and will be looking to continue that form."
Zach Stone replaces Orion Downing in the Bears line-up.
In other LVFNL round seven action Maiden Gully YCW will look to make it two on the trot when it welcomes Pyramid Hill, Inglewood should account for Newbridge and bottom two Mitiamo and Calivil United have a great chance to earn some points.
