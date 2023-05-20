For the last decade, Bendigo artist Pauline Mathrick has been fascinated by rock formations in central Victoria and the way they interact with the landscape and water around them.
That was the theme of her latest exhibition Essence, which included sculptures by her son, Hayden.
Mathrick said her fascination with rock formations began after driving to Melbourne through the towns of Lansfield, Romsey, Toobarac and Metcalfe especially.
"I was amazed every time I went there I'd have trouble finding where I was last time because the river kept changing the landscape," she said.
"It was dramatic. So I got really inspired by the activity of the river and its effect on the landscape."
Mathrick said she thought rock formations were more permanent than they are, and became fascinated with how they change from human practices such as mining, or natural events such as heavy rain.
Stylistically, she said she loved the way moving water contrasted with rocks when painted on canvas.
"I like the contrasts between things that are ephemeral and things appear to be really permanent, like a rock which isn't, as I found out, very permanent at all because they're changing all the time," she said.
"The movement is a really interesting thing that contrasts with the stillness of the rocks. You have that feeling of something moving, but then something very solid staying there underneath."
Mathrick said it wasn't her first time collaborating with her son, and his sculptures complemented the paintings.
"They're about life... how we should perhaps take our way very carefully in the world," she said.
"They're figures that are balancing themselves within the environment. They're simple, but the more you look at them, the more you see in them."
Essence is a free exhibition at Dudley House, 60 View Street. It is open until May 28 between 11am and 5pm.
