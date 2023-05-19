Harley Reid is not the only Bendigo Pioneer sidelined for Sunday's Coates Talent League clash with the Geelong Falcons.
The Pioneers have 17 players unavailable for the home game against the Geelong Falcons at the Queen Elizabeth Oval.
Skipper Reid headlines the injured group that also includes Victoria Country training squad members Tobie Travaglia and Malik Gordon.
It's the second time this year the club has had more than 15 players unavailable for a game.
It also happened in their only loss - the round one clash with Greater Western Victoria Rebels in Ballarat.
Rather than focus on the club's unlucky run, coach Danny O'Bree welcomed the opportunities the injuries presented for others.
"It's a combination of injury and illness, which is unfortunate, but the exciting thing is we get to see some players come in that haven't played at this level this year and a debutant,'' O'Bree said.
The first-gamer is Irymple on-baller Alex Hollingworth, who was a senior premiership player with the Sunraysia league club last year.
Hollingworth is the grandson of Richmond premiership player Darryl Cumming.
Despite the long injury list, O'Bree expects the Pioneers to be more than just competitive against the Falcons.
"I'm still confident you'll see the type of footy we want to see,'' O'Bree said.
"We want it engrained in everyone in our program that you have to go to that level with your work ethic.
"Our style of play is not a complicated brand of footy, it's an exciting, attacking brand of footy that is built to highlight attributes.
"Nothing changes there and it's exciting, with a few of these guys out, that some of our other players get the chance to impress (AFL) recruiters.
"The focus is off the well-known players and others get their time to shine.
"We'll have a real theme around celebrating our program and each other.
"We get the chance to do that against one of the best teams in the competition.
"We want to play against the best teams and Geelong is certainly one of those.
"It's a big challenge against a team that has a significant number of players that have been training with Victoria Country, but that's a great opportunity for our players to see what this level is all about.
"To be the best, you have to compete with the best."
Sunday's game at the QEO starts at 11am.
Pioneers' team to play Geelong.
B: Lachlan Hogan, Mitchell Dodos, Pala Kuma
Hb: Hugh Byrne, William Burke, Jack McMahon
C: Taj McMillan, Eli Pearce, Brodie Jones
Hf: Jobe Shanahan, Xavier Carter, Archer Day-Wicks
F: Oliver Morris, Dayten Uerata, William Rohde
Foll: Jacob Nihill, R.J. Watson, Oliver Poole
Inter: Thomas Cox, Lucas Hurse, Elijah Brown, Harrison Sheahan, Alex Hollingworth
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.