A six-week gap between matches has been a productive break for the Bendigo Pioneers girls, according to coach Whitney Kennedy.
The Pioneers girls play their first Coates Talent League game since April 8 on Sunday when they host the Geelong Falcons at the QEO.
During the break, squad members and coaching staff returned to community clubs and Kennedy said it proved to be a win-win situation for everyone involved.
"It was fantastic to get out to community footy and watch the girls play and try to identify some new talent to invite into the program,'' Kennedy said.
"Interacting with other coaches, staff and parents at community level was something I really enjoyed.
"The girls enjoyed connecting with their community clubs and they took some great knowledge and leadership back to those spaces.
"It appears that some of them have returned to our program with another level of confidence.
"It was important to absorb the positives out of the break. I'm quite happy with how it's gone."
It's a new-look side for the Pioneers on Sunday.
Ava Bibby, Ella Jeffrey, Olivia Lacy and Shaleah Cooper step up from the Pioneers' under-16 program, while Moama's Ella Plattfuss will make her Coates Talent League debut.
"It's really exciting for Ella Plattfuss to get her chance at this level and she deserves her opportunity,'' Kennedy said.
"Opportunities come up for the under-16 girls now and there'll be more opportunities later in the year.
"It's great for our program for the younger girls to get their chance."
The Pioneers have a 1-3 record going into Sunday's game, while the Falcons are one spot ahead on the ladder with a 2-2 record.
"I'm keen to see how the girls return after they've gathered some confidence at community level and see how that translates at Coates Talent League level,'' Kennedy said.
"I'm looking forward to seeing how the girls go with the things we've been working on at training."
Sunday's game at the QEO starts at 1.30pm.
Pioneers' team to play the Falcons.
B: Lola Modoo, Lexie Moss, Gemma Roberts
Hb: Emma Daley, Ella Jeffrey, Nadia Peebles
C: Keely Fullerton, Lucia Painter, Jenna Bannam
Hf: Olivia Lacy, Bryde O'Rourke, Jerrah Caruso
F: Sasha Pearce, Brydi Lewis, Shaleah Cooper
Foll: Ava Bibby, Jemmika Douglas, Caitlin Evans
Inter: Jorja Morrison, Amelie Haigh, Eve Cail, Ella Plattfuss
