Mount Pleasant head into their blockbuster clash with Heathcote brimming with confidence.
Their four-game winning streak reached a crescendo last week, smashing a previously undefeated White Hills on their home turf by 51 points.
It doesn't get any easier for the Blues though, who face a much improved Heathcote side poised for a breakthrough statement win.
"We didn't know what to expect from White Hills last week with all their recruits, and it's sort of the same on Saturday with Heathcote having picked up a couple," Blues coach Adam Baird said.
"They took it right up to White Hills as well earlier in the season, so we're expecting another big challenge, and it's one we're looking forward to."
The Saints sit at 3-1, with their only loss coming in a thriller to the Demons by a couple of points.
While they have yet to beat any expected finals sides, this could be the perfect chance, with big forward Corey Grindlay coming off a hat trick of eight-goal performances in his past three outings.
Fans should be treated to a spectacle with the number two in Grindlay and number one in league goal-kicking Ben Weightman down the other end.
Young defender Fletcher White is expected to get the job on Grindlay after restricting gun Demons forward Kaiden Antonowicz to a single major last week.
"Fletcher did an incredible job last week, so he's earnt first crack at Grindlay," Baird said.
"But we've got to help him out up the field in nullifying their forward entries because we can't leave it all up to him."
The Blues will be without their co-coach and star midfielder Baird, who copped an ankle knock late last week.
Luckily for Baird, he will only miss two matches with a bye and league bye to come in the next month, but he is keen to see how his inexperienced midfield steps up without his presence.
"We've got a pretty young midfield, so they've got to lift their communication in my absence which will be a good test for them," Baird said.
"Riley McNamara has taken his game to the next level this year, and recruit Zach Charles has blown us all away with his toughness, so I'm expecting those two to be the blokes who lead us through this little period in the guts."
While both sides' defences will be focused on the big two, the Blues should have a point of difference through their secondary scoring options.
Mitch Rovers kicked five last week to take his tally in 2023 to 18, while McNamara and Dylan Klemm have also kicked more than the Saints' next best after Grindlay.
"Our high half-forward and rovers have been awesome with hitting the scoreboard," Baird said.
"It was probably something we missed last season, and now we see why those crumbing-goal sneak players are so crucial."
Nick Butler will also sit out for the Blues due to lower back soreness.
Lockington-Bamawm United and White Hills also face off in a crucial clash.
Both sides will be out for redemption, after recording unexpected losses last weekend.
The manner of the Demons' defeat will be most frustrating for their fans, kicking 6.16 (52) in their loss to the Blues.
For the Cats, they notched up a piece of unwanted history, becoming only the fourth side since 1990 to be reigning premiers and lose to the previous season's wooden spooners when they went down to Leitchville-Gunbower.
The Bombers face the only remaining undefeated side North Bendigo in what would be another almighty upset if the Bombers were to triumph.
Huntly and Colbinabbin will be looking for a morale-boosting win.
