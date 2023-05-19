Opportunity knocks for Bendigo-based clubs in round six of CV League One Men action this weekend.
Shepparton South's shock loss to Eaglehawk last weekend tightened the championship ladder and rejuvenated the title hopes of the Bendigo-based clubs.
Shepparton United leads the ladder on 13 points, with Shepparton South second on 10.
Tatura and Epsom have nine points each, with Eaglehawk and Spring Gully United rounding out the top six on seven and six points respectively.
Strathdale is two points out of a finals berth, while the pointless Strathfieldsaye Colts United has a lot of work to do to avoid relegation.
Buoyed by last week's win, Eaglehawk heads to Tatura on Sunday confident of taking at least one point from the Ibises.
The Borough showed last week that its best form is good enough to compete with the top clubs.
A full-strength Tatura at Tatura is a tough nut to crack, so a draw would be a good result for the visitors.
Spring Gully would also be more than happy to return from its road trip with one point.
The Reds have the unenviable task of tackling Shepparton South on the rebound from its first defeat.
The Reds impressed in a 2-1 win over Strathdale last weekend.
Strathdale needs some points to stay in touch with the top teams, but Sunday's away clash with the unbeaten Shepparton United might be too tough an assignment.
Anything less than three points would be disappointing for Epsom in its away game against Strathfieldsaye Colts United.
The Scorpions have played well as underdogs, now it's time to show some bite when they're expected to win.
In League One Women action, Spring Gully United has the chance to close within three points of title favourite Strathfieldsaye Colts United.
Colts have the bye this weekend, while the Reds should be too classy for Shepparton South.
After an interrupted first month of the season, Spring Gully is starting to find its feet and looks to be the biggest threat to Colts' bid for back-to-back championships.
Tatura should consolidate its place in the top three by defeating an Eaglehawk side that has been ravaged by injury in recent weeks.
In the final game of the round, Shepparton United will start favourite against another side hurt by unavailabilities, Strathdale.
The Blues need their best 11 on the park to challenge the potent United outfit.
LADDERS
LEAGUE ONE MEN
LEAGUE ONE WOMEN
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.