Road safety takes centre stage tomorrow night as the Melbourne International Comedy Festival Roadshow rolls into town on Saturday night at the Ulumbarra Theatre.
Once again, Victoria's Transport Accident Commission has partnered with the comedy festival to remind regional audiences of the dangers of drink-driving.
According to the commission, 122 lives have been lost on Victorian roads this year, compared to 92 at the same time last year.
Seventy of those people died on regional roads. Three died in Greater Bendigo and 10 died on roads across the Loddon-Mallee region.
The commission first collaborated with the event in 2017 and acting head of marketing, communication and external affairs Kylie Grzybek sad regional Victorians were consistently overrepresented in road trauma.
Ms Grzybek said she encouraged attendees to work together to ensure everyone has a safe and enjoyable night out.
"A great night out with friends is something we all look forward to, but it's important to remember that it's never worth risking your life or someone else's by drink-driving," she said. "If you choose to drink, don't drive.
"We all have a role to play in reducing road trauma, and the TAC's continued partnership with the Melbourne Comedy Festival Roadshow allows us to connect directly with audiences across Victoria on critical road safety issues."
According to the commission, regional towns had less public transport available and driving was a more common option when getting to and from events.
People planning on drinking were encouraged to nominate a driver who isn't drinking or to avoid drinking alcohol altogether if they needed to drive.
The Roadshow would feature comedians Bronwyn Kuss, Dane Simpson, Lewis Garnham and Steph Broadbridge with MC Mike Goldstein.
The show starts at 7.30pm. Click here for tickets.
