Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Browse

Be Bendigo's head believes the future of the city is promising

BL
By Ben Loughran
Updated May 24 2023 - 4:04pm, first published 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Be.Bendigo Rob Herbert says the tourism in the city is a mixed bag.
Be.Bendigo Rob Herbert says the tourism in the city is a mixed bag.

A big increase in the number of V/Line passengers using the Bendigo line is sending positive messages for the city's tourism and business future.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BL

Ben Loughran

journalist

WA boy in Bendigo, happy to be in Central Victoria.

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.