Aurum Poultry Co. spearheading Australia's growing interest in specialty poultry

It's no secret that Australia is a country that loves meat. As one of the world's largest meat consumers, with 89.6kg per capita being consumed annually according to studies in 2019, it's clear that meat and poultry products play a big part in Australia's culinary identity.



This dedication to meat and poultry has allowed more room in the market for specialty producers offering distinct products to become sought after by restaurants and culinary enthusiasts across the country.

As a passionate collective of Australian poultry specialists, Aurum Poultry Co. produces some of the country's finest chicken, cockerel, duck, pullet, game birds, and more, all through a unique approach to farming and rearing.



Influenced by home-grown poultry rearing techniques focusing on the excellence in farming and animal husbandry and honed through over 24 years in the Australian market, Aurum Poultry Co. has had its chickens, cockerels, ducks and game birds be adopted by a growing number of restaurants and cooking enthusiasts across the country.

A new way to cook with poultry

With Aurum Poultry Co. showcasing a new 2023 range, Chef Ambassadors Jerry Mai (Pho Nom), Jacques Reymond (acclaimed chef and adviser at L'Hotel Gitan, Bistro Gitan and Frederic) and David Dellai (Executive chef of Il Bacaro, co-owner of Carolina Group restaurants) have been developing a collection of recipes that showcase the flavour and quality that the company strives for.

Aurum Poultry Co.'s specialty recipes

Steamed ginger chicken

Developed by the highly-regarded Vietnamese-Australian chef, Jerry Mai, the Steamed Ginger Chicken showcases the delicious 'gai' flavour and uniquely tender texture of Aurum Poultry Co.'s Fook Wong Cockerel.



The bird's bouncy flesh and incredible chicken flavour are perfectly paired with the peppery sweetness and spicy aroma of the ginger, with each bringing out the character and complexities of the other.

Duck and Liver Mortadella

With Chef David Dellai already using Aurum Poultry Co.'s Moorabool Valley corn-fed ducks in many of his restaurant's dishes, the choice of what to showcase was obvious. Dellai shares:

"The corn flavour comes through in the duck meat beautifully and the deep red colour of the flesh attests to the quality of the product."

The duck and liver mortadella is one of several recipes where Dellai has embraced Moorabool Valley corn-fed duck, Dellai has also been known to use Fook Wong Cockerel in his specials, as well as using the bones for stocks and sauces.



When it came to creating recipes for the Aurum Poultry Co. 2023 showcase, the quality and unmatched gamey flavour of the duck could not be ignored.

Roast cockerel and tarragon sauce

Bringing with him memories of his youth growing up in France, Chef Jacques Reymond was drawn to the delicious aroma and natural flavour of the Fook Wong Cockerel, which reminded him of the Poulet de Bresse, or Bresse chicken.



His recipe, the roast cockerel with tarragon sauce, accompanies the cockerel's natural flavour with a delicate spiciness and soft licorice notes that bring out the chicken's flavour without overpowering it.

Beyond their flavour and presentation, these cuisines also work to showcase the versatility of Aurum Poultry Co. products, with recipes spanning Italian, French, and Asian cuisines.

The next step in the Australian poultry market

Unlike many other specialty poultry producers, Aurum Poultry Co. looks after the entire farm-to-table process, allowing them complete control at every step.



From the rearing of the birds to processing, packaging and transport, Aurum Poultry Co. can ensure it delivers the freshest specialty poultry to both home cooks and professional chefs across Australia.