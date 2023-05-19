HEATHCOTE greyhound trainer Bob Douglas has won plenty of big races, but none have given him greater satisfaction than Baby Jaycee's Group 1 victory in Thursday night's Sapphire Crown at Sandown Park.
If ever a greyhound was deserving of Group 1 success in Douglas' eyes, it's his as tough as they come bitch.
The two-year-old daughter of Bernardo and Leprechaun Storm had four times previously contested Group 1 finals for three seconds.
Add to that another second at Group 2 level in last year's Laurels Classic Final at Sandown Park and you can see why many greyhound pundits considered Baby Jaycee to be the pick of Australia's young bitches without a Group 1 win going into Thursday night.
But a Group 1 maiden she is no longer after pulling off a stirring victory in the prestigious $100,000-to-the-winner Sapphire Crown (515m).
Baby Jaycee, third favourite at $3.90, was nicely enough away from box six to be well in contention on leaving the straight the first time.
The race changed in significant complexion when the leader Wow She's Fast was checked at the first turn before being tailed off.
It allowed Baby Jaycee to scamper through on the inside of Magic Muffin to take the lead.
The class pair then went to war, with a tenacious Baby Jaycee continuing to stave off the $3.60 favourite to score the biggest of his 22 wins to date in 39 career starts, with country cups star Kelsey Bale in third.
READ MORE:
Douglas, who claimed his second Sapphire Crown win, 31 years after his first, could only marvel at the fortitude and perseverance of his young star.
"She's a ripper - she just tries her arse off every time she goes around. She's one right out of the box," Douglas said.
"She might not be the quickest around, but she's just a fierce chaser.
"She's all ticker - a super race bitch.
"Even other trainers comment on how fierce a chaser she is, as they know how hard these Group 1s are to get.
"Talking to one of the stewards after the race, he said 'she's been knocking on the door'. I said, 'she hasn't been knocking on it, she's been pounding on it'.
"She just hasn't been unable to get there (in a Group 1) before, but the thing about her is she is learning every race. Some dogs just keep running up the back of dogs and they never change their race pattern.
"She is going inside now and going outside, whereas early in her career she would wait for a run.
"If there was no room on the fence, she would wait until the other dog rolled and go under. Now she is hooking out and going around and is never afraid to go inside.
"She has just become the consummate race dog."
Douglas' first Sapphire Crown win with Dashing Eagle in 1992 was before the race became exclusively for female dogs.
Owned by the Six Treasures Syndicate - comprising Jy, Bree and Tory Pertzel - Baby Jaycee has amassed $427,355 in prize money from his 22 wins and 10 placings.
As has seemingly become routine following each win and every brave Group race performance, Thursday night's win again invited comparisons between the star young bitch and Douglas' former champion chaser and Golden Easter Egg winner Carlisle Jack.
"I did an interview last night (post-race) and they asked how do I compare them? " he said.
"She's a clone of Carlisle Jack in the sense that Group dogs are tough. They have got to be able to push and they bounce off other dogs when they find trouble and they always put themselves in the race.
"They have no fear, but that's something you can't train any animal to do, it's just in them.
"It's a rare quality, but she's got it. We're lucky to have her.
"She's a brilliant bitch, but she is probably two to three lengths off being an absolute super dog, like a Winx or Kingston Town were in horse racing.
"But she might just get there off grunt and come out the other end amassing a great deal of money."
Options going forward for Baby Jaycee include a trip to Queensland for the Flying Amy Classic at Albion Park, or possibly the $1.17 million Pink Diamond Series in June.
Her previous Group 1 placings were in the 2023 Golden Easter Egg, 2023 Australian Cup and 2023 National Futurity.
