Big improvers Kangaroo Flat are on the hunt for a scalp

Kangaroo Flat is building towards a brighter future under new coach Nathan Johns.
Across the first five weeks of the BFNL season, Roos fans have witnessed some green shoots pop through the Dower Park soil.
A 2-3 start to 2023, with both their wins against Maryborough and Castlemaine, masks a competitiveness against the better sides we didn't see from the Roos last season.
Nobody has gotten closer to beating Sandhurst in 2023, while they were competitive for significant periods against reigning premiers Gisborne and South Bendigo.
"I think we're a bit stiff not to be 3-2, but that's part of being a growing list," Roos coach Nathan Johns said.
"I think we're in a good place - we've been hard to play against, and every coach has said we're a completely different team to what they've played in the past."
Putting in four-quarter performances is high on the agenda for Johns.
Second-half fadeouts against Gisborne and South Bendigo have hurt the Roos percentage, which sits at 85.
"To be in games for longer is what we need to be able to do," Johns said.
"We need to limit those lapses like we had in those games, and if we can, that will go a long way because we've put ourselves on the map that were by no means easy beats anymore.
The usual suspects have started the season well, with Mitchell Trewhella, Ryan O'Keefe and Liam Collins all leading the charge.
However, a batch of young guns has impressed Johns the most and provided the Roos faithful with plenty to salivate over for the future.
One of these teenagers is Connor Evans, who earned the ultimate praise from his coach.
"He's arguably our best player at the minute," Johns said.
"Playing him as an outside midfielder at 16 is not usually heard of - you typically play kids that age up forward, but he has the capability and composure to play all over the ground.
"He's going to be a huge part of what we're doing going forward."
Johns also lauded Lachie Raymond, who debuted in round four against Gisborne.
The small forward laid seven tackles on debut and is doing all the team things right, according to Johns.
"He hasn't had the disposal count he's used to in junior footy, but his forward pressure has been exceptional, and he does not give up," Johns said.
"I told him you might not be getting the touches you want, but that will come because the pressure you're applying is noticeable."
While there has been clear improvement by the Roos in 2023, a question mark is still looming.
The Roos haven't beaten anyone other than Castlemaine or Maryborough since 2019.
Johns is confident the time is now for his men to take the next step and record an upset across the next stretch, which sees them play Eaglehawk, Strathfieldsaye, Kyneton and Golden Square.
"Our next month is tough, but we're embracing the challenge, and I think we'll be able to get a couple of scalps," Johns said.
"Eaglehawk is the best side in the competition at the minute, but we won't shy away from them."
