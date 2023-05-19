Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Browse extra

Testing opening round for Lucas Herbert at Oak Hill Country Club

By Adam Bourke
Updated May 19 2023 - 5:39pm, first published 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lucas Herbert during round one of the US PGA Championship in Rochester, New York. Picture by Getty Images
Lucas Herbert during round one of the US PGA Championship in Rochester, New York. Picture by Getty Images

Bendigo golfer Lucas Herbert faces a tough battle to make the cut at the US PGA Championship.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.