Bendigo golfer Lucas Herbert faces a tough battle to make the cut at the US PGA Championship.
After bogeying three of his opening five holes, Herbert shot a five-over par 75 on day one - 10 shots behind leader Eric Cole, who was five-under par through 14 holes when play was suspended for bad light.
The demanding Oak Hill Country Club layout penalised any mistakes made and Herbert had plenty of mates who made multiple bogeys.
US Masters champion Jon Rahm and The Open champion Matt Fitzpatrick both shot 76, while President's Cup player Sunjae Im was nine-over par.
Herbert started his round on the back nine.
After making a par on the 10th, wayward iron play on the 11th and 12th led to bogeys.
His tee shot on the par-five 13th found a tough lie in the right rough and that led to a third-straight bogey.
Herbert bounced back strongly with birdies on the short par-four 14th and par-four 16th.
His birdie on the 466-yard 16th was set up by a stunning 367-yard drive.
The good work was undone by back-to-back bogeys on the testing 17th and 18th holes.
Herbert made par on the first and second holes, but his tee shot on the par-three third found the right bunker and the best he could do was a bogey.
After his birdie putt on the par-five fourth narrowly slid by the hole, Herbert produced arguably his best shot of the day on the tricky par-three fifth hole.
His tee shot on the 187-yard hole finished inside seven feet from the hole and he calmly sunk the birdie putt to move back to three-over par.
Wayward tee shots on the sixth and seventh holes led to back-to-back bogeys.
Herbert made par on the eighth and ninth holes to finish five-over par and in a tie for 99th place.
The top 70 players plus ties make the cut after day two.
Adam Scott was the leading Australian after day one.
The Queenslander played some brilliant golf to be four-under par through 17 holes, but a double-bogey six on the 18th took some gloss off his round.
Cameron Davis (71) and Cameron Smith (72) are in the hunt to make the weekend, while Jason Day (76) needs to shoot a low round on day two.
Leaderboard:
Eric Cole (USA) -5
Bryson DeChambeau (USA) -4
Scottie Scheffler (USA) -3
Corey Conners (Can) -3
Dustin Johnson (USA) -3
Adam Scott (Aus) -2
Viktor Hovland (Nor) -2
Ryan Fox (NZ) -2
Keegan Bradley (USA) -2
