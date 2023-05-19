A KANGAROO Flat village could soon have another 73 units.
Its landowner would also stick in a community "clubhouse" complete with a lounge, function area, kitchen, bar, pool and wellness room.
Aviva Communities Bendigo wants permission to extend its village off Furness Street, with a new stage of building works.
The group has asked the City of Greater Bendigo's permission to add to more than 200 existing units and a range of community facilities.
Aviva has been gradually extending the retirement village back into vacant land running along Granter Street.
It keeps ownership of the land but residents buy the units in an attempt to keep costs lower than in normal subdivisions for its target market of people aged 55 years and older.
Construction crews would need to remove 23 large native trees and 16 smaller ones scattered throughout the site.
The council is considering the application and will make a decision at a later date.
I grew up in Bendigo and I want to tell your stories.
