"I basically learned about wine for the past 10 years and I'm still doing it," she says. "And I'm trying to share what I got - all the knowledge, the people, mentors, and very amazing palates shared with me. I want to share it as much as I can because it's such a fantastic knowledge. Like when you drink a glass of wine and you can put words on what you taste and what you think, the experience is 10 times more enjoyable, really."

