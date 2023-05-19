Bendigo Advertiser
Isabelle Agnes brings French enthusiasm to WSET wine course at Balgownie

By Jenny Denton
May 20 2023 - 4:00am
Wine maker and educator Isabelle Agnes prepares to sample a glass of red at Balgownie Estate. Picture by Noni Hyett
Isabelle Agnes was "always very close to wine" but it wasn't until she came to Australia that she started learning about it in earnest.

Local News

