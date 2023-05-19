Isabelle Agnes was "always very close to wine" but it wasn't until she came to Australia that she started learning about it in earnest.
"I've always been very passionate, but never knew I could make it a career, really. I was a tour guide when I was in France," she says.
Now the Castlemaine resident, who has been dedicated to the subject for a decade, is a qualified sommelier and a training provider for the prestigious international WSET (Wine & Spirits Education Trust).
She is set to share her expertise in two courses at Balgownie Estate Bendigo, where she was formerly an assistant wine maker.
Balgownie, in Maiden Gully, is this month for the first time launching two levels of the WSET training.
It is one of only two regional locations in Victoria where the internationally-recognised training is available.
Growing up, wine was important to Agnes' family.
"My dad is actually a big consumer, and it was always, always on the table," she says.
"From a very young age I had to smell every single bottle he would open and sip every wine that was in his glass.
"Maybe it's not so accepted in Australia or [in France] now, but it was important," she laughs.
But back in "the old world" - at least when she left France more than a decade ago - the wine industry seemed to be something of a closed shop.
"The sharing of the knowledge is not such a thing," she says. You always think someone is going to take your job."
In the Antipodes she found a much more generous scene.
After working as a tour guide for two years, running trips to Italy, Argentina, and some regions of France, she travelled to New Zealand to study English and while there discovered there was also wine outside of Europe.
"I had no idea that there was wine in New Zealand," she says. I drank a lot before leaving France, thinking I would miss it, because it would be only beers, and it was the opposite!"
Not only did she find "an entire world of wine that [she] had no idea of', Agnes discovered those involved in it were generous with their knowledge.
"People wanted to explain and teach you what they knew, and share and make you be as good as you could," she says.
In NZ she worked in a restaurant and had a role in choosing and buying wine and offering staff basic wine training.
But when she came to Australia she wanted to "get a bit deeper," Agnes says.
"I was determined to really work in the wine industry so I went to City Wine Shop in Melbourne to drop my resume because I knew that it was the place to learn."
Dubbed "Melbourne's answer to the traditional Italian wine bar", the business gave Agnes a job as manager and signed her up for training, through both the Court of Master Sommeliers and WSET systems.
That included also training as an educator, so she could recruit knowledgeable staff to work there.
"I basically learned about wine for the past 10 years and I'm still doing it," she says. "And I'm trying to share what I got - all the knowledge, the people, mentors, and very amazing palates shared with me. I want to share it as much as I can because it's such a fantastic knowledge. Like when you drink a glass of wine and you can put words on what you taste and what you think, the experience is 10 times more enjoyable, really."
The next step for the enthusiast was to get into wine making.
"I was living in Melbourne and working a few vintages here and there, helping my friends at Boomtown [collective] in Castlemaine," she says. "Then I had a kid, and I had some wine in barrels to look after, so thought we might as well get closer. That's why I moved to Castlemaine."
Agnes' son, Matis, is now four years old and she is in the fourth year of a six-year wine science degree at Charles Sturt University. She also has her own label, Zazou, at Boomtown, though at the moment, she is focused on her friend Pat Underwood's Little Reddie wine.
I reckon anyone that works in a restaurant that serves wine with a licence for alcohol should really do it, just because it's the basics of how to match wine and food ...
While she has found her calling in wine making the last four or five years, Agnes has very much missed teaching people about it and has been looking forward to returning to it at Balgownie.
Level 1 of the WSET Award in Wines, which started last week, is ideal for anyone in the hospitality industry, Agnes says.
"I reckon anyone that works in a restaurant that serves wine with a licence for alcohol should really do it, just because it's the basics of how to match wine and food and the different varieties and what to expect from the taste of those wines.
The Level 2 course goes "a bit further into the details of what's behind the label" and what it means to have a region in France or grape variety on it.
But the courses are not only for those with a professional involvement but "anyone with an interest and a little love for it and a little passion", the instructor says.
"It's very accessible. I mean, it has a cost, but I think you see a return straight away. On the first glance, you see ... it's very well worth it".
"When I was teaching the course in Melbourne, there were many people who were just wine enthusiasts, like bankers, people in construction, it was very, very mixed - any age, any background, and that was awesome.
"Just people that love wine and want to get a bit more out of it."
For more information on the courses, visit https://www.balgownie.com/bendigo/.
