Maiden Gully YCW aiming to bounce back against LVFNL netball rival Pyramid Hill

By Kieran Iles
Updated May 19 2023 - 3:37pm, first published 9:54am
Midcourter Tia Reaper and her Maiden Gully YCW teammates will be looking to bounce back from a rare recent defeat this weekend against Pyramid Hill. Picture by Darren Howe
MAIDEN Gully YCW coach Adam Boldiston expects the Eagles to bounce back strongly following their first loss of the season against Newbridge last week.

