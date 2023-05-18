MAIDEN Gully YCW coach Adam Boldiston expects the Eagles to bounce back strongly following their first loss of the season against Newbridge last week.
The reigning premiers suffered only their fourth defeat since the start of the 2021 season in a shock three-goal loss to a rejuvenated Maroons at Marist College.
Their resolve will again be tested with a follow-up clash against a much-improved Pyramid Hill, which kept its unbeaten record (four wins and a draw) intact with a stirring 43-37 victory against Mitiamo.
Boldiston is anticipating an immediate response from his playing group.
"The week before (against Inglewood) we had a massive win, but I thought we didn't play all that well, so really we have had two weeks in a row where we haven't played that well," he said.
"The writing was kind of on the wall.
"But it doesn't hurt to have a loss, it will give the girls a bit of extra fire in the belly for this week."
Addressing last week's loss, Boldiston gave full praise to Newbridge for an intense effort.
"They had a full side, so previous scores probably didn't indicate how good they are. They are definitely a much better side than some of their losses suggest," he said.
READ MORE:
"My girls just coughed up the ball far too easily last week and we had our highest number of turnovers in a match all season and they were just basic skill errors.
"But credit to Newbridge, they stuck to their structures all match and they held on as we came at them hard in the final quarter and had our opportunities."
Like everyone involved with the Loddon Valley league, Boldiston and his side have been watching with interest Pyramid Hill's rise this season.
"They were a side I flagged that I would need to keep an eye on and they are ticking along nicely," he said.
"We have to come out and stay and stick to our stuff. I think we've been a little bit complacent the last few weeks expecting things to happen because we were playing well.
"But now our newer players know they have to put in the hard yards and the attack end needs to stay focused.
"We've been really costly with the ball."
Maiden Gully has not lost two straight games since rounds 14 and 15 of the 2019 season against Calivil United and Newbridge.
They ended that season in fifth place, but have since finished second in 2021 when no finals were played due to the COVID pandemic and were premiers in 2022.
The Eagles expect to be at full-strength against Pyramid Hill.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.