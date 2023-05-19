Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Browse extra

Pyramid Hill faces tough test against LVFNL 'competition benchmark' Maiden Gully YCW

By Kieran Iles
Updated May 19 2023 - 10:38am, first published 10:20am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Gabby Kennedy in full flight for Pyramid Hill against Mitiamo last week. Picture by Jan Hickmott
Gabby Kennedy in full flight for Pyramid Hill against Mitiamo last week. Picture by Jan Hickmott

AS IS OFTEN the case with a team that suddenly finds itself on the rise after a few leaner years, Pyramid Hill has seemingly been tested as often as a year 12 student this LVFNL netball season.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.