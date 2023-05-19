AS IS OFTEN the case with a team that suddenly finds itself on the rise after a few leaner years, Pyramid Hill has seemingly been tested as often as a year 12 student this LVFNL netball season.
When you win only three games the previous year as the Bulldogs did, each new game represents a significant challenge of sorts.
But encouragingly for new coach Gemma Scott and her revamped playing group, they have withstood every test so far this season.
On Saturday at Marist College, they will face their biggest yet against the reigning premiers.
The Bulldogs warmed up with a six-goal win over Mitiamo last week, their fourth victory of the season from five games, with the addition of a draw against top-placed Marong.
They would like nothing better than to add another big scalp to further set up their season and a tilt at their first finals appearance since 2017.
Scott said the Bulldogs were taking nothing for granted in their bright start to the season.
"We've still got a few teams to come across, so until then you are just scoping everyone out," she said.
"But of course we are really pleased with how we are going.
"There are some really good teams out there. I know we haven't been able to get any convincing wins (in terms of margins), while some of the others teams have.
"We've really had to fight for our wins - there's been no easy ones.
"That's very much in the back of my mind, but we're still happy being able to get over the line in these games."
Despite Maiden Gully YCW losing in a close one to Newbridge last weekend, Scott said the Eagles remained as the 'competition benchmark' and would be hard to get past on their home court on Saturday.
"I'm sure they'll be pretty fired up after a loss," she said.
"They're a nice tall side, especially down in the attack end, so that is something we'll need to be mindful about."
The Bulldogs will enter the contest with plenty of players in form, headlined by goal shooter Jess Holdstock, returned midcourter Gabby Kennedy and the versatile Imogen Broad.
In other round seven games, Inglewood - fresh from a bye - hosts Newbridge; Mitiamo will look to bounce back from a loss against Calivil United; while Bridgewater, which posted its third win of the season last week, will clash with Bears Lagoon-Serpentine.
The current top five is Marong (4-1-1), Pyramid Hill (4-0-1), Maiden Gully YCW (4-1), Mitiamo (3-2) and Newbridge (3-3), with Bridgewater knocking on the door in sixth at 3-3.
