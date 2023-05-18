Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Browse extra
Review

Kim Hampton has taken to rowing like a duck to water

NS
By Nathan Spicer
Updated May 19 2023 - 3:48pm, first published 9:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Kim Hampton competing at the Victorian State Masters Championships. Picture contributed
Kim Hampton competing at the Victorian State Masters Championships. Picture contributed

Former Bendigo Brave and Kilsyth Cobra Kim Hampton traded in the hoops for the oars following the pandemic and has been dominating the water.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
NS

Nathan Spicer

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.