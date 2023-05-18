Former Bendigo Brave and Kilsyth Cobra Kim Hampton traded in the hoops for the oars following the pandemic and has been dominating the water.
In her first regatta season for Bendigo Rowing Club (BRC), Hampton has been producing stunning and unexpected performances.
Hampton, who is an above-knee amputee, has been competing in para single sculls events in 2023, and in her debut regatta at the Ballarat Masters took gold.
The competition on Lake Wendouree didn't stand a chance in the 1,000m race, with Hampton completing the course in 7.03sec, over 30 seconds ahead of the next best.
"For my first competition, it was an amazing achievement," Hampton said.
"I had never rode 1,000m before because where we train on Lake Weeroona is only 500m.
"It was an incredible feeling, and the more I've rode, the more I've got a taste for it."
Under the watchful eye of coach Bill Barton, Hampton continued her rapid improvement heading into the 2023 Regatta Victoria Masters State Championship on Lake Nagambie.
Only a week after her win in Ballarat, Hampton bettered her time by over a minute and recorded a personal best of 6.30sec to win bronze.
Even though she managed to finish third in the State Championships this early in her career, Hampton's voice had a tinge of disappointment.
"I'm delighted with bronze and my time, but I wanted better because I know I can be better," Hampton said.
Hampton was highly grateful for the time coach Barton had put in with her and said she couldn't have done it without him.
"He has been awesome, and I can't thank him enough," she said.
"He helped me set up the boat, oars and specialised seat.
"He's challenged me a few times, but that's helped me get to where I am now."
While it has been a meteoric rise in the sport for Hampton, it has not been without its difficulties.
"I've been rowing for 18 months now, and it definitely has been a challenge especially trying to get equipment for me," Hampton said.
"It has taken me a while, but I think I'm getting there now.
Hampton, along with other BRC junior and senior crews, will continue to train over winter ahead of the 2023/24 Rowing Victoria regatta season, where Hampton is hoping to continue her rapid success.
"I'll be aiming to win more competitions next season, then hopefully one day I'll be wearing the green and gold," she said.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.