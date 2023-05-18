Bendigo Advertiser
Bendigo's new planetarium set to open at Discovery Centre

May 19 2023 - 4:30am
Views of the universe you will have the chance to see at Bendigo's new planetarium. Pictures supplied
Stargazers need look no further than Bendigo, with a new and improved planetarium at the Discovery Science and Technology Centre open and "ready to blast off" on May 19.

