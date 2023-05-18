Stargazers need look no further than Bendigo, with a new and improved planetarium at the Discovery Science and Technology Centre open and "ready to blast off" on May 19.
The project was supported with $250,000 from the state government coffers as part of the Regional Tourism Investment Fund, and is double the size of the original.
The redesigned planetarium includes a state-of-the-art six metre high dome theatre which displays high-res images of planets and the cosmos to teach audiences about space.
The redesigned planetarium, which is expected to attract more than 14,000 new visitors to the region a year.
The dome will offers a range of entertainment and educational experiences, as well as astronomy lessons for students utilising more than 30,000 pieces of scientific images and data.
The planetarium is scheduled to used for the Central Victorian Indigenous Film Festival, which will show a film on Carriberrie dance, song and music in Aboriginal culture recorded on 360-degree cameras.
Member for Bendigo East Jacinta Allan said the planetarium offered a prestige experience for visitors and betters science, technology, engineering and mathematics education.
"We are so pleased this state-of-the-art facility is now open to the public, offering world-class science and technology experiences that foster STEM learning," she said. The Regional Tourism Investment Fund aims to entice more visitors to Victoria's regions.
Be.Bendigo chief executive Rob Herbert said supporting STEM in Bendigo could help address skill shortages.
"One of the real challenges for business at the moment is access to skilled labour," Mr Herbert said.
"I think anything that supports those learning pathways around STEM-based occupations for the future, is something that we really need to support.
"It's not just about students, but that's a large focus that they can focus on what's possible and tweak their interest in those STEM pathways so that we can get more skilled labour - particularly in regional locations."
