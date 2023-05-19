CENTRAL Victoria is celebrating autumn with activities and events for the whole family to enjoy.
MALMSBURY FARMERS' AND MAKERS' MARKET
Head to Malmsbury this weekend for the Makers and Farmers Market.
See the wonder of the Pumpkin Competition. Stock up on food and buy a special gift for someone.
Local musicians will entertain you while you shop - and you can enjoy all the goodies the local bakery has to offer.
Well-behaved dogs welcome.
Enquire 0416 620 221.
Where: Village Green, centre of Malmsbury.
When: Sunday, May 21, 9am to 1pm.
38th BATTALION AIF PRESENTATION
Bendigo Family History Group will be hosting a presentation about the 38th Battalion A.I.F., known as the Bendigo Battalion.
The Battalion was formed at the Bendigo Racecourse on March 1st 1916. They left Melbourne to serve in Belgium and France on 20th June 1916.
Come and hear more about these local Bendigo heroes.
All welcome, gold coin donation.
Where: Bendigo Goldfields Library, Ground Floor, Hargreaves Street, Bendigo.
When: Saturday, May 20, 2pm to 3pm.
SATURDAY DANCE
Dance the night away with the Spring Gully Dance Committee.
Music will be by Cheryl Bailey. Admission $9.
There will also be a Delicious supper.
All welcome.
Enquiries to Keith 5444 2953 or Joy 0438 544 705.
Where: Spring Gully Hall, Spring Gully Road, Spring Gully.
When: Saturday, May 20, from 7.30pm.
BUSH DANCE
Enjoy an evening of dance with the Bush Dance and Music Club.
Music by The Emu Creek Bush Band.
Adults $8 and children under 16 free.
Dances on the program will be Bush and Old time.
A plate of supper to share would be appreciated.
Please phone Mary 5442 1153 or Dianne 0418 172 286 for more details.
Everyone welcome.
Where: Holy Trinity Church Hall, Keck Street, Bendigo.
When: Saturday, May 20, from 8pm.
SWAP MEET
The Wedderburn Historical Engine & Machinery Society Inc swap meet is on this weekend.
Sites $10 (Insurance Required)
Entry $2 adults, school children free
Enquiries to Trevor 0427 583 341 or Lois 0438 915 278.
Supported by the Loddon Shire.
Where: Engine Park, Racecourse Road, Wedderburn.
When: Saturday, May 20, gates open to the public at 7am.
DISTINGUISHED GENTLEMAN'S RIDE
The Distinguished Gentleman's Ride is for classic motorcyclist enthusiasts coming together to raise funds and awareness for men's health.
Charity partner is Movember, with the focus on issues facing men around the globe, prostate cancer and mental health.
All riders are asked to dress dapper while they participate in the ride.
Where: Weeroona Oval Fire Track, Bendigo.
When: Sunday, May 21, meeting at 9am.
LIVE THE LIFE YOU PLEASE
Live the life you please explores palliative care, aged care, home care and the last chapter of life - with a focus on stimulating positive social change around end-of-life care.
It boasts a treasure trove of incredible stories captured all around the nation, from cities and regional centres to remote communities.
Stories include people of all ages, different stages of disease and a variety of geographical locations, cultural, socio-economic and personal circumstances.
The film will release nationwide at the start of Palliative Care Week on May 22nd, with Bendigo Cinemas running a special Q&A event of the film that will feature local health experts who can discuss palliative care, ageing, aged care and related health services.
Where: Bendigo Cinemas, Queen Street, Bendigo.
When: Tuesday, May 23, from 6pm.
HYMNS ALIVE
If you miss singing your favourite hymns then you are most welcome to join 60-70 others at Hymns Alive.
Rev. Will Pickett, minister at Weeroona Uniting Church parish will be the guest speaker.
Delicious afternoon tea.
Free bus service from home may be available, due to the generosity of Bendigo City Council.
Phone Allan 0408 510 882 for more details.
Where: Connect Church, Solomon Street, Bendigo.
When: Thursday, May 25, from 1.30pm.
SOUND HEALING
Rising costs of living, workplace pressures, and the cumulative impacts of the pandemic and technology are taking their toll on people of all ages.
Local sound healing practitioner, Nat Dowling, is treating many clients who are stressed and have frazzled nervous systems.
Anxiety is high, and many nervous systems seem to be triggered by sensitivities to noise.
Trained sound healing practitioners tap instruments like singing bowls, gongs and drums, or use voice to meet then shift the speed of a client's brain.
This slow down reduces the pace and volume of internal activity. People settle into a more relaxed state of being. This has positive emotional, mental and physiological effects.
Sound healing is an ancient alchemy revered across cultures.
Modern science explains how vibrational medicine can regulate nervous system, open hearts, and shift brain waves.
Research shows that sound meditation can improve mental health, relieve tension and clear old patterns to bring more balance to your life or workplace.
Nat offers individual sound healing sessions, monthly group sound baths and workplace wellness meditations for teams.
Where: Hargreaves Street, Bendigo.
When: Next session Saturday, May 20, from 3.30pm.
COMMUNITY CHOIR
Bendigo Theatre Company's community choir is back with two new choir directors.
Lloyd Dodsworth and Emma Kelly have taken over the choir, bringing in a new, refreshing direction.
The choir welcomes people of all ages and abilities and is non-audition based.
The music chosen is a mixture of modern and classical songs.
If you are interested, contact BTC on 0401 678 102.
Where: Bendigo Theatre Company's Arts Shed, 15 Allingham Street, Golden Square.
When: Meets Monday evenings, 6.30pm to 7.30pm.
SISTERWORKS CLASSES
Join in with Sisterworks Bendigo for some classes to help you learn skills.
There will be beginners yoga which takes place on Mondays from 9.30am to 11am.
Crochet classes take place on Wednesdays from 1pm to 3pm.
And social sewing will take place on Fridays with two sessions, 10am to noon or noon to 2pm.
These classes are for women from a migrant, refugee and asylum seeker background.
Phone 0420 258 972 for more information.
Where: 45 Mundy Street, Bendigo.
GROOVE TRAM
Get ready for an evening of entertainment with the Groove Tram.
Running fortnightly, the event will feature live music, local beers and fine wine, all on a rolling tram.
The ride lasts about 1.5 hour. This is an 18+ event.
Cost is $20 per person. Drinks and nibbles at bar prices.
Where: Pickup and drop off from the tram stop at Alexandra Fountain, Charing Cross, Bendigo.
When: Runs every fortnight, 5.30pm and 8pm.
WOMEN WITH DISABILITIES
Women with Disabilities Vic Bendigo Hub meet monthly.
Meet up with a supportive and passionate group and advocate together.
Contact Emma Klemm for more information.
Phone: 0473 166 272
Email: emma.klemm@wdv.org.au
WAYFINDING
Wayfinding is a paintings, textiles, and sculptural art exhibition featuring Robyn Maclean, Judi Palmer and Carolyn Rolls.
Journey your way through creativity expressed through diverse works.
Where: 13 - 17 Murray Esplanade, Echuca.
When: Daily, until June 12, 10am to 4pm.
ROMEO AND JULIET
Audiences can see the Castlemaine Theatre Company's production of the famous love tragedy, Romeo and Juliet, live at the Phee Broadway Theatre.
Castlemaine Theatre Company's (CTC) 2023 production of Romeo and Juliet is unique; set in the tough, laneways of twenty-first century Melbourne.
Prior to auditions, the CTC held a day-long Shakespeare workshop for young people in Castlemaine, many of whom have joined the cast.
Romeo and Juliet showcases the story of two star-crossed lovers who navigate the seedy underworld of powerful families in a haze of love, hope and tragedy.
Where: Phee Broadway Theatre, Mechanics Lane, Castlemaine.
When: Until Sunday, June 4.
REDESDALE REVELLERS
Redesdale Revellers: Dare to Dream are back for four shows over two weekends.
This event will include lots of entertainment and an afternoon tea.
Tickets $25.
For more information, call the Revellers Hotline on 0487 619 473 or email redesdalerevellers@gmail.com
Where: Sutton Grange Hall, 921 Faraday-Sutton Grange Road, Sutton Grange.
When: Saturday and Sunday, May 20 and 21.
AUSTRALIANA: DESIGNING A NATION
Australiana: Designing a Nation is an exhibition that tells the story of Australia, displaying the country through paintings, photography, sculptures and fashion.
The exhibition is free and is made up of works from more than 200 artists and designers of iconic masterpieces.
The show is a collaboration with the National Gallery of Victoria.
Where: Bendigo Art Gallery, 42 View Street, Bendigo.
When: Until Sunday, June 25, 10am to 5pm.
ESSENCE
An exhibition of recent paintings and works on paper by Bendigo Artist Pauline Mathrick, featuring the changes effected on the landscape of central Victoria by water. Whether it is from heavy rain events of last year or the historic mining practice of sluicing, these works are testament to the dramatic alteration wrought upon our regional landscape.
The exhibition also includes sculpture by Bendigo born artist Hayden Mathrick who lives and works in Northern NSW. His bronze figures contemplate human existence and remind us to walk softly on the earth, to be conscious of its fragility.
The exhibition runs from 18th May until 28th May.
Where: Dudley House, View Street, Bendigo.
When: Until Sunday, May 28.
GURANGURR DJA DJA WURRUNG DJAYI
Djaa Djuwima is a permanent First Nations gallery on Dja Dja Wurrung Country that represents an important step towards reconciliation.
Djaa Djuwima means to 'show, share Country' in Dja Dja Wurrung language.
Gurangurr Dja Dja Wurrung Djayi celebrates works by 20 First Nations artists exploring connection to Country.
Where: Bendigo Visitor Centre, 51-67 Pall Mall, Bendigo.
When: Open daily from 9am to 5pm (except Christmas Day).
BWC WRITERS EXPLORE MAY
BWC Writers Explore May - Development of plot and character with Rob Murdoch.
Finchie and the Makings of Murder (ZeroPress 2022) is Rob Murdoch's first publication, inspired by an interest in classic crime and adventure stories - Mark Twain, Jack London, Raymond Chandler.
The challenge was to write a modern adventure/crime story propelled by the decisions and actions of the protagonist, Finchie, where character and plot evolve and interweave in the unfolding of events, mostly beyond the involvement of the law.
Rob has dabbled in creative writing since school days.
Two unfinished novels rested in a bottom drawer for years before being used to light fires. He has been a sub-editor of Hansard and, briefly, a court reporter.
A lengthy stint in the public service writing reviews, reports and replies to public enquiries honed his editorial skills.
Bring pens and paper and be inspired. Cost $10.
Where: Bendigo Library, Activity Room 1, 259 Hargreaves Street, Bendigo
When: Wednesday, May 31, 7pm to 9pm.
THE WAIFS
The Waifs are celebrating the 20th anniversary of their breakthrough album Up All Night.
This tour of Australia will feature the band playing full album from beginning to end and even include some fan favourites.
Where: The Capital, View Street, Bendigo.
When: Sunday, June 11, 7.45pm.
CASTLEMAINE JAZZ FESTIVAL
The Castlemaine Jazz Festival is ready to entertain crowds again over the King's Birthday long weekend.
Promising to be bigger and better than ever, the festival features an incredible lineup of new acts.
Special guest, Paul Williamson's quartet performance will feature spirited interpretations of music by the iconic jazz pianist and composer, Thelonius Monk.
The quartet features Paul Williamson (trumpet), Aaron Choulai (piano), Sam Bates (drums) and Blakely McLean Davies (double bass).
Equally as special, guest Andrea Keller is appearing with her trio 'Transients' featuring Julien Wilson (saxophone), Sam Anning (double bass) and Andrea Keller (piano) who will be performing original compositions from all three musicians.
There will be plenty of activities for the whole family to enjoy.
Early bird weekend pass on sale now until Sunday, May 14 - $125 (adults), $75 (youth - under 18).
Where: Various locations in Castlemaine.
When: Friday to Sunday, June 9 to 11.
THE SMITH STREET BAND
Melbourne five piece, The Smith Street Band are heading off on a tour in June and July.
2022 saw The Smith Street Band release their sixth studio album, Life After Football.
The album landed Album of the Week at Triple J and includes singles 'I Don't Wanna Do Nothing Forever' (which landed RAGE's feature video).
The most recent album follows on from 2020 album Don't Waste Your Anger which debuted at number one on the ARIA Album Chart.
The band will be in Bendigo on Friday, July 28.
Where: All Seasons, McIvor Highway, Strathdale.
When: Friday, July 28, 7pm.
GOLDFIELDS GOTHIC FESTIVAL OF DARK IDEAS
Return to the Dark Side this August and visit Maldon's infamous Goldfields Gothic Festival of Dark Ideas.
The many eerie events on offer include ghost tours, cemetery tours, themed food experiences, workshops and performances plus talks on death, goldfields history and the shadowy side of life.
Highlights of the program include an exclusive performance by iconic Australian new wave band Real Life and the mysteriously magical Sass and Secrets featuring Australia's most renowned female magician and mentalist Cath Jamison.
Continuing the celebration of dark things, the Australian Hearse Owners Association of Australia will be bringing their annual national meetup to Maldon as part of the festivities.
Families won't be disappointed, with a range of family friendly events on offer including the dress up Maldon Gothic and Victorian Picnic, magic workshops and the new Dark Market featuring purveyors of alternative goods.
Inspired by the dark undercurrent of the 1850s Victorian Goldfields and intriguing stories of the past, Goldfields Gothic showcases the dark side of the goldfields in all its gruesome glory.
Where: Maldon.
When: Friday to Sunday, August 4 to 6.
