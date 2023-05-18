Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Browse extra

Mick Bath scores special maiden win at Kyneton with Ticket To The Moon.

By Kieran Iles
Updated May 19 2023 - 3:48pm, first published 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

MURPHY'S law states that anything that can go wrong will go wrong.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.