MURPHY'S law states that anything that can go wrong will go wrong.
If ever the old adage encapsulated a thoroughbred it's the Mick Bath-trained Ticket To The Moon.
To say the seven-year-old gelding has been beset by bad luck during his career would be a severe understatement - as evidenced by his modest number of 21 lifetime starts before this week since his debut in February of 2020.
The son of the dual Group 2 winner Tickets did not even start racing until his four-year-old season after arriving at Bath's Bendigo stable as a late three-year-old.
After only the one placing from a handful of starts, things took a nearly tragic twist for Ticket To The Moon, who suffered a colic attack.
Only some quick thinking from his trainer to get the gelding to the vet and some timely medical attention saved him from death.
While he would make a full recovery, further issues would continue to plague and prevent him from putting his best foot forward on race day and deny Bath of a much-sought after win.
That all changed at Kyneton on Thursday when Ticket To The Moon, at start number 22, third-up from a spell and as a rising eight-year-old, broke through for a sentimental maiden victory over 1479m.
Handily placed behind the leaders entering the straight, Jack Hill was able to angle Ticket To The Moon between Muriel's Wedding on the fence and Diva Time to hit the front late and score a three-quarter length win.
Bath, whose last winner was the mare Veritone at Swan Hill in March of 2018, was overcome with emotion post-race while discussing the horse's luckless past.
"He's had a fair few problems right along. That's why he's seven-years old and hasn't had many runs," he said.
"We nearly lost him as a four-year-old to colic. We lost 12 months over that.
"Ever since then I haven't been able to get him right - he's got a lot of feet problems.
"But this prep I've had no trouble with him. We've had him since he was a late three-year-old."
While others might have given up the chase long ago, for the patient and persistent Bath, it was never an option.
His perseverance was at long last rewarded.
"He's a lovely little horse. All he wants to do is be your mate," Bath said of Ticket To The Moon, who before Thursday had been placed only four times.
"We thought we'd lost him. He'd only had four runs to that stage.
"As the vet said, if we didn't get him there as quick as we did, we would have lost him."
He's had a fair few problems right along. That's why he's seven-years old and hasn't had many runs- Bendigo trainer Mick Bath
Jockey Hill, who ended the day with a double, was thrilled to play his part in the win.
The 32-year-old first became acquainted with Bath years ago when the trainer was acting as a barrier attendant and has only been too happy to jump in the saddle over the years when called upon.
"I know the hard work that Mick has put in with this horse and I have ridden him quite a bit," he said.
"The strapper actually said to me, 'this your seventh go, if you don't win you are never riding him again'.
"He's always been able to do it, it's just been a matter of finding the right race and getting the right run and today he's done that. He found the right race and he had a beautiful run.
"He worked into the race like he was always going to let go and once he got clear air, he really powered to the line.
"Mick has been a big supporter of mine throughout my whole career, so it's good to get him a winner in my later years."
A double on Thursday was Hill's second in five days.
His two wins at Ballarat last Sunday also featured one for another Bendigo trainer Sean Mott aboard Our Lone Star.
