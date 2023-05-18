The City of Greater Bendigo's draft budget included some money for flood mitigation, however a much larger project is needed to protect the region's creeks, according to a local Landcare volunteer.
Ken Beasley, president of the Northern Bendigo Landcare Group, which operates at White Hills, Epsom, Huntly and Bagshot, said the draft budget's $360,000 for a detailed design for a Bendigo Creek levee from Racecourse Creek at Midland Highway to Leans Road, Huntly was a step in the right direction.
Mr Beasley said issues with the creek had become bigger, especially at growth areas like Huntly.
"You've got more hard surfaces, so you're pushing more water into the creek, so you've potentially got more impacts," he said.
"We have different type of flood events now than what we used to have. We now can get quite intense rains which push a lot of water down the creek, which cause (a) higher level of erosion and that sort of thing."
Mr Beasley said a Huntly flood levee could provide protection for residential and industrial development areas along the Midland Highway.
In 2020, the Greater Bendigo council adopted the Reimagining Bendigo Creek plan, which aimed to "restore the health of the Bendigo Creek, its catchment and tributaries".
A strategy in the plan was to "manage flood risk with appropriate infrastructure, landscape treatments and community preparedness".
The plan had no timeline, however the funding in the 2023/24 draft budget was for the design of the Huntly levee only.
The draft budget would be considered at Monday's council meeting.
