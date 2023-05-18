Bendigo Advertiser
City of Greater Bendigo draft budget hints at flood mitigation projects, levee

By Jonathon Magrath
Updated May 18 2023 - 5:25pm, first published 5:00pm
Northern Bendigo Landcare Group president Ken Beasley wants more done around flood mitigation. Picture by Noni Hyett
The City of Greater Bendigo's draft budget included some money for flood mitigation, however a much larger project is needed to protect the region's creeks, according to a local Landcare volunteer.

Local News

