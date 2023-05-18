Bendigo Advertiser
NBL1: Braves' women aiming for 10 out of 10 in trip to Diamond Valley

Luke West
By Luke West
May 19 2023 - 9:00am
Megan McKay is averaging 24 points and 10 rebounds for the Bendigo Braves women. Picture by Darren Howe
THE Bendigo Braves will be striving for a 10th-consecutive win in the NBL1 women's season when they take on Diamond Valley on Saturday night.

