NBL1: Braves' women aiming for 10 out of 10 in trip to Diamond Valley

THE Bendigo Braves will be striving for a 10th-consecutive win in the NBL1 women's season when they take on Diamond Valley on Saturday night.
At 9-0 and with an average winning margin of 21 points, the Braves are the only undefeated team in the women's competition.
But for coach Mark Alabakov, there's no room for complacency as he challenges his side to maintain the high standards set through the first nine games.
"We always want to keep adding threats to our game and can't afford to get complacent," Alabakov said on Friday.
We always want to keep adding threats to our game and can't afford to get complacent- Mark Alabakov - Braves women's coach
"We spoke after last weekend's win over Dandenong about making sure we have a really strong mental resolve so that whenever there is a bit of physical or verbal stuff coming at us from the opposition, we're ready.
"We know teams are going to try to get under our skin and there could be games that don't go to plan, whether it be referee calls not going our way for instance... how resilient can we be from a mental standpoint to be able to keep our standards where they have been and maintain our focus on the next possession.
"We want to continue to build strong habits that are sustainable for when we come up against the likes of Ringwood, Waverley and Mount Gambier."
While the Braves' women are setting the pace with their unblemished record, Diamond Valley is sitting 9th with a 5-4 record.
"Diamond Valley is a side that has recruited well and is far more experienced than previous seasons," Alabakov said.
"They are very spread in their attack, so it won't be just a case of stopping one person, which will be good for us because over our past few games we've had a big spotlight on our team defence."
The Braves showed last week that Diamond Valley, too, will have to prepare to face a Bendigo offence with a plethora of scoring options as shown by Megan McKay (26), Amy Atwell (19), Cassidy McLean (18), Kelly Wilson (11) and Erin Condron (10) all scoring in double figures in a 91-82 win over Dandenong last week.
Saturday night's game tips off at 6pm at the Diamond Valley Sports and Fitness Centre.
The Bendigo Braves men will be hoping to pick up from where they left off last week in their game against Diamond Valley.
The Braves' men won their third game of the season last weekend, rallying from seven points down at three quarter-time to defeat Dandneong 89-85 after Luke Rosendale put a night of shooting struggles behind him to ignite offensively in the final term.
The Braves (3-6) will again be without injured pair Adam Pechacek and Isaac Murphy for the clash against the Eagles (5-4) at the Diamond Valley Sports and Fitness Centre from 8pm.
"We're coming up against a team that has a lot of size, so we're going to be tested without those two interior players," Braves men's coach Stephen Black said.
"But if we're able to use our pace and speed up the game, and we believe there are ways we can do that, then there's no reason we can't be successful again.
"We understand though that it's going to take a much better effort than last weekend.
"We're going to have to maintain our stretches of play for significantly longer, which I believe we're capable of.
"As long as we come out with the right mindset and are prepared to do the hard work that it takes to push the game into the style we need it to be played, we will give ourselves every chance."
The game will be the second for new Braves' American import Christiaan Jones, who had 11 points, nine rebounds and two assists in his debut last week.
The Braves' men are 1-3 on the road this season.
Neither the Braves' men or women sides have lost to Diamond Valley since the Eagles joined the NBL1 competition in 2018.
