Sandhurst Division Year 7 Boys Football Carnival | PHOTOS

Action from today's Sandhurst Division Year 7 Boys Football Carnival played at Marist College.
RESULTS:
POOL A
Marist College 3.1 (19) def Bendigo South East 2.5 (17).
Catherine McAuley College 10.8 (68) def Marist College 0.0 (0).
Catherine McAuley College 13.9 (87) def Bendigo South East 0.1 (1).
POOL B
Crusoe College 22.9 (141) def Weeroona College 2.2 (14).
Catherine McAuley College will represent the Sandhurst Division at the Loddon Mallee finals.
