BSSC bounced back from a round one defeat with an 108 point win

By Nathan Spicer
May 18 2023 - 4:00pm
Bendigo SSC midfielder Jed Daniels storms through the centre during his sides 108 point win over Box Hill SSC. Picture by Brendan McCarthy
Bendigo Senior Secondary College (BSSC) has set up a blockbuster final-round clash with Catherine McAuley College (CMC) following their big win in Premier League Football against Box Hill Senior Secondary College (BHSSC).

