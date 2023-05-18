Bendigo Senior Secondary College (BSSC) has set up a blockbuster final-round clash with Catherine McAuley College (CMC) following their big win in Premier League Football against Box Hill Senior Secondary College (BHSSC).
The 21.11 (137) to 4.5 (29) victory makes the round three encounter with CMC a virtual elimination final, with both sides sitting at 1-1.
While it was a much-needed and confidence-boosting win for BSSC, it needs to be taken with a grain of salt as BHSSC played with 16 due to being decimated with Coates League returning this weekend.
BSSC coach Dean Sheldrick acknowledged this challenge for his opposition but was still pleased with how his team bounced back from a 72-point round-one defeat to Maribyrnong College.
"It's good to get the win, although it's a bit hard to gauge where we sit considering how undermanned Box Hill was," Sheldrick said.
"In saying that, it shows we're still tracking in the right direction and following on from our second-half form against Maribyrnong, which was much improved from the zero goals to nine start we put up early in that game."
When the heat was still in the contest during the first half, inside bull Charlie Hillier dominated clearances and was ably backed up by his supporting cast.
"Unfortunately, Charlie was injured for the first game, and this was only his second match back since then, so if he can get a couple of more games under his belt before the CMC match, we'll expect him to improve his output even more.
"I thought Jed Daniels was ultra-impressive also, along with Connor Evans and Tait Poyser."
Sheldrick hopes to get a litany of Bendigo Pioneers talent back for the CMC match, with Will Burke, Oscar Smartt, Malik Gordon and Billy Meade missing from today's 22.
With Maribyrnong College, the runaway leader in the group, the winner of the game will take second spot and set up a semi-final date with the top-ranked finisher from the other pool.
Sheldrick says his boys can't wait for the do-or-die game.
"We are super excited for it with both team's seasons being on the line," Sheldrick said.
"Lee (Coghlan) does a great job coaching them, and they're always a competitive and well-structured side, so we're expecting another great contest."
Meanwhile, the Year 7 boys Sandhurst Division football carnival was held on Thursday at Marist College.
POOL A
Marist College 3.1 (19) def Bendigo South East 2.5 (17).
Catherine McAuley College 10.8 (68) def Marist College 0.0 (0).
Catherine McAuley College 13.9 (87) def Bendigo South East 0.1 (1).
POOL B
Crusoe College 22.9 (141) def Weeroona College 2.2 (14).
