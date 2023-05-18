HEATHCOTE greyhound trainer Bob Douglas says Baby Jaycee will need to be at better than her best to break her Group 1 drought in the $100,000-to-the-winner Sapphire Crown at Sandown Park tonight.
The star of Douglas' kennel will line up in the fifth Group 1 final of her still young career.
She boasts a terrific record at the elite level, albeit without winning a Group 1.
Baby Jaycee has three times finished runner-up, most recently in the Golden Easter Egg Final at Wentworth Park early last month.
She has won three of four starts since, including her heat of the Sapphire Crown last Thursday night.
Again drawn awkwardly in box six, Douglas conceded plenty would have to go right for Baby Jaycee to smash her Group 1 maiden.
"It's probably the hardest one she has been in - there are some class animals in this one - probably harder than the Easter Egg," he said.
"But we're in it, so you never know what could happen.
"We just need to go one further than we have been in these Groups 1 ... go that extra step.
"It wouldn't surprise me if she did, but I'm not over-optimistic in this one, we're just hopeful.
"It's a tricky race. The number one dog (Magic Muffin) is only a young dog and relatively inexperienced to the rest of the field. If she gets it right out of the red box, she will take a power of running down.
"She's probably going to run 29:20 or better on the bunny and if she gets clear air early, I don't think they will haul her in. That's just the way the race looks on paper.
"We're hopeful that the five (Plagiarise) comes out and draws us across. (Plagiarise) ran blistering splits last week, so I'm hoping she will repeat that.
"If she doesn't, I hope we lead, but I'd be very surprised if our bitch leads.
"Because she's been going over the 500m so consistently, she's probably lost about a length in the first 50 metres, but she's toughened up a bit.
"But I don't see her coming from behind in this field."
Baby Jaycee - a winner of 24 and placed 10 times in 38 starts for $327,355 in prize earnings - has a quality record in Group races.
Added to her three Group 1 placings, she also finished second in the Group 2 Laurels Classic at Sandown Park last December.
Douglas is chasing his second Sapphire Crown.
He won the prestigious race in 1992 with the brilliant dog Dashing Eagle when it was a mixed race.
Dashing Eagle (Eaglehawk Star x Tivoli Model) had 52 starts for 26 wins, 14 seconds and three thirds.
His other race highlights included wins in the Olypmic Park Clipsal Gold Collar, Ballarat Cup Consolation and Parkland's Chairman's Trophy.
Whatever the outcome, Douglas is tipping Baby Jaycee, third favourite in the race at $4.60, to run her usual honest race and to continue the remarkable journey he and the bitch's owners - Jy, Bree and Tory Pertzel - are enjoying with her.
"She's as honest as the day's long - there are few dogs who chase as hard as her," he said.
"She's probably two to three lengths of being a true champion, but she is a great dog.
"What she lacks for in that couple of lengths, she makes up for in ticker."
2nd Golden Easter Egg Final - Wentworth Park - April 8, 2023;
2nd Australian Cup Final - The Meadows - February 25, 2023;
7th Temlee - The Meadows - February 11, 2023;
2nd National Futurity Final - Wentworth Park - January 21, 2023.
