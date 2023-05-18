Bendigo Advertiser
Heathcote-trained Baby Jaycee set for Group 1 Sapphire Crown at Sandown Park

By Kieran Iles
Updated May 18 2023 - 2:52pm, first published 2:31pm
Baby Jaycee will line up in her fifth Group 1 final in the $100,000-to-the-winner Sapphire Crown (515m) at Sandown Park tonight. Picture courtesy of Greyhound Racing Victoria
HEATHCOTE greyhound trainer Bob Douglas says Baby Jaycee will need to be at better than her best to break her Group 1 drought in the $100,000-to-the-winner Sapphire Crown at Sandown Park tonight.

