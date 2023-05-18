Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Browse

24 Bay Street, Golden Square | A charming little gem

By Feature Property
May 18 2023 - 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A charming little gem | Feature property
A charming little gem | Feature property
  • 24 Bay Street, Golden Square
  • Bed 3 | Bath 2 | Carparks 2
  • $675,000 - $695,000
  • Agency: Property Plus
  • Agent: Kaylene Disher on 0431 039 512
  • Inspect: Saturday at 10.45am

This charming little gem has so much to offer, making it the perfect opportunity for first home buyers, downsizers, or those looking for a savvy investment.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.