A charming little gem | Feature property

This charming little gem has so much to offer, making it the perfect opportunity for first home buyers, downsizers, or those looking for a savvy investment.
Providing low maintenance living, it's conveniently positioned near Gallo Coffee Co, schools, parklands, walking tracks and bus stops.
Comprising three spacious bedrooms with built-in robes, the master bedroom has a sitting room/study at the entrance.
There is an open plan living/dining and kitchen area, and the kitchen is well appointed with a gas cooktop, electric oven, dishwasher, built-in pantry and plenty of storage.
The dining/living room areas have the added benefit of a reverse cycle air conditioner/heating for year-round comfort.
Additional features of the home include gas ducted heating, evaporative cooling and polished floorboards in the kitchen, dining, lounge and hallway.
A spacious verandah at the back of the house is the perfect undercover outdoor space for family and friends to gather, and overlooks a stunning pool and established gardens.
There is a lock-up double garage with a workshop space and double remote roller door, more established gardens at the front, and the property is fully fenced.
