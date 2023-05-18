Bendigo Advertiser
24 Rose Street, California Gully | Solid home, top location

By Feature Property
May 18 2023 - 3:00pm
Solid home, top location | Feature property
  • 24 Rose Street, California Gully
  • Bed 3 | Bath 1 | Carparks 2
  • $1,285,000 - $1,385,000
  • Land: 614 square metres
  • Agency: McKean McGregor
  • Agents: Jayden Donaldson on 0437 177 379 and Michael Brooks on 0418 135 444
  • Inspect: Saturday 12.45pm - 1.15pm

Best pick for genuine value is surely this brand new listing in a beaut location near all services. It's a treasured home in excellent condition with private gardens and scope to further modernise should you desire.

