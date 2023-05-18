Solid home, top location | Feature property

Best pick for genuine value is surely this brand new listing in a beaut location near all services. It's a treasured home in excellent condition with private gardens and scope to further modernise should you desire.
Inside you'll find a formal entrance, as well as a spacious family lounge plus open plan kitchen and dining. Patio doors lead to a fabulous 9 x 5.4 metre alfresco with brick paving, full roofing and a lush fernery.
The home has a pantry cupboard, breakfast bar, modern bathroom, double-sized bedrooms, fitted robes, linen store and a family-sized laundry room. Welcome extras include an updated Westinghouse wall oven (immaculate), two ceiling fans, security screen doors, and quality remote-controlled aluminium window shutters.
In the sunny backyard you'll find two lawn areas, a thriving lemon tree, optional aviary and a garden shed with concrete flooring. A sizeable rainwater storage tank has a pump connected as well as garden irrigation system. The driveway and double carport provide ample parking for extra vehicles, while secure steel gates ensure easy access to the yard.
Perfectly presented and priced to sell with vacant possession available. It's also minutes from the city and hospital, and moments from local schools, parkland and a bus stop.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.