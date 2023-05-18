Bendigo Advertiser
BSNA 13-and-under team aiming to continue bright tournament form in Bendigo

By Kieran Iles
Updated May 18 2023 - 3:31pm, first published 12:30pm
The BSNA 13-and-under representative team, coached by Tamara Gilchrist, will look to continue its great form at this weekend's Netball Victoria Association Championships Northern Zone qualifiers at the Golden City Netball Association courts in West Bendigo.
EXCITEMENT and anticipation will surround the Bendigo Strathdale Netball Association's 13-and-under representative team at this weekend's Association Championships Northern Zone Qualifiers in Bendigo.

