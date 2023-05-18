EXCITEMENT and anticipation will surround the Bendigo Strathdale Netball Association's 13-and-under representative team at this weekend's Association Championships Northern Zone Qualifiers in Bendigo.
The BSNA team, coached by four-time Sandhurst A-grade premiership coach Tamara Gilchrist, will head into this Sunday's tournament at the Golden City Netball Association (GCNA) courts in West Bendigo in unprecedented form, fresh from a pair of title wins.
The BSNA kick-started its campaign for Association Championships qualification by winning the GCNA junior tournament a fortnight ago.
They backed up their terrific form by repeating the dose at last Sunday's Echuca District Netball Association (EDNA) tournament in a watershed day for the BSNA.
The association won three divisions in Echuca, including the 13-and-under development and 15-and-under development.
BSNA's 13-and-under team is yet to suffer a loss.
Their unbeaten status has fuelled hopes the association can again be represented at the Association Championships finals in Melbourne, to be played at Parkville's State Netball Centre on Sunday, June 18.
The BSNA's 15-and-under team made the finals last year.
Coach Gilchrist said her side had suffered a few setbacks in their quest to qualify for Melbourne, namely an ankle injury to Eva Grant, while another player had come down with COVID.
Grant, a talented defender, was injured in the second game of the opening tournament at Golden City, but would be a welcome boost to the team if available on Sunday.
"It was a real shame for her getting hurt so early as she is a great defender," Gilchrist said.
"We are missing her for sure, so it would be nice for her to get back as she hasn't really got to enjoy much of the tournament season with her injury yet.
"It's a little unknown what the final team will look like until (Friday) afternoon, but regardless, we are fortunate to have lots of talented kids and training partners step in if we are missing players.
"I feel we will be okay."
Gilchrist praised her player for doing the hard yards in last week's tournament win.
"It was a tough one to win, personally. The Bendigo tournament ran 'game-on, game-off, so you are really consistent with what you need to do, but with the way the draw feel (at Echuca), you played like every fourth game - one game on, three off," she said.
"It's hard having to play eight games like that, especially at (age 12) in staying focused and motivated.
"So the girls did a really good job to get the win and to go through undefeated.
"We've had a couple of close calls - there were two games that were within two goals, which is basically one centre pass and one error.
"But it's good those have those challenges and learn under pressure."
Gilchrist said her side would get a good indication of its standing among the nine Northern Zone finalists in its opening game against a talented and an always hard-to-beat Wimmera.
The two teams are yet to meet in tournament play this season.
"Horsham District are in there too, who we haven't seen either, so there are still some unknowns for the weekend," she said.
"But they are a great bunch of girls ... all very encouraging of each other and with so much potential."
The BSNA will also be a contender in the 15-and-under division on Sunday.
13-and-under: BSNA, Central Murray, Echuca District, Golden Rivers, Heathcote District, Horsham District; Loddon Valley, North Central, Wimmera.
15-and-under: BSNA, Central Murray, Echuca District, Golden Rivers, Heathcote District, Horsham District, Loddon Valley, North Central, Sunraysia, Wimmera.
17-and-under: BFNL, Castlemaine District, Central Murray, Echuca District, Deniliquin, Golden Rivers, Heathcote District, Horsham District, Loddon Valley, North Central, Sunraysia, Wimmera.
It's good those have those challenges and to learn under pressure- Tamara Gilchrist
