9 Braedene Drive, Maiden Gully | Home built for family, friends and fun

By House of the Week
May 18 2023 - 3:30pm
The ultimate entertainer | House of the Week
  • 9 Braedene Drive, Maiden Gully
  • Bed 4 | Bath 2 | Carparks 4
  • $1,275,000 - $1,350,000
  • Agency: Belle Property Bendigo
  • Agent: Tim Noonan on 0413 464 949
  • Inspect: Saturday, 1pm

Set on a 1551 square metre corner block, this family home includes four (or five) bedrooms, three separate living areas, two bathrooms, a grand outdoor area, an ample shed/workshop, extensive off-street parking and an inground pool.

