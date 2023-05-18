The ultimate entertainer | House of the Week

Set on a 1551 square metre corner block, this family home includes four (or five) bedrooms, three separate living areas, two bathrooms, a grand outdoor area, an ample shed/workshop, extensive off-street parking and an inground pool.
The red brick home has a Federation-style facade, and a modern interior that has been beautifully maintained.
Cleverly designed to maximise spaces to gather and entertain, the outdoor area is a particular favourite of Tim Noonan's from Belle Property. "I like the alfresco area with the fire pit," he says, "coming into winter that's a nice place to sit with a glass of red."
The large undercover entertaining area has a deck, massive open fireplace, built-in barbecue (plumbed to natural gas), and quality zip track blinds to enclose the area.
Continuing the resortlike offerings is a 10 x 4 metre inground pool (solar heated with an in-built water feature and below ground pool cover) with paved surrounds and a glass pool fence. There is also an outdoor shower and Balinese-style pool hut, all set among an easy-care garden and large synthetic grassed area.
Off-street vehicle parking has space for up to 12 cars, including a triple car garage with internal access, a 6 x 3.75 metre caravan port, and a 8 x 6 metre shed/workshop.
The space and luxury continues inside, with a huge open plan living zone, a dining and kitchen zone with gas log fire, and a formal sitting room also with a gas log fire.
A luxurious theatre room has surround sound and tiered seating, and there's a large multipurpose room for use as a study, rumpus or fifth bedroom.
The entertainer's kitchen includes Caesarstone benchtops, a large walk-in pantry, ample drawer space and a seven-burner gas cooktop and dual ovens.
Quality craftsmanship and inclusions throughout, with 2.7 metre high ceilings, square set and decorative ceiling cornices, 2.3 metre doorways, a ducted vacuum system, security cameras, zoned ducted gas heating and two evaporative cooling units.
It's just minutes from Maiden Gully Primary School and Marist College, and a short drive to the local shops.
"It's perfect for a family with kids in primary school that like to do activities on the weekend, such as boating and caravanning," says Tim Noonan.
Less than 10 minutes' drive to Bendigo's CBD, shopping, dining, sporting and entertainment amenities, everything you could need for the ultimate family-friendly lifestyle is within easy reach.
