Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Browse

A result so rare it had only happened three times in the HDFNL since 1990

Luke West
By Luke West
Updated May 18 2023 - 2:05pm, first published 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Leitchville-Gunbower ruckman Jobee Warde.
Leitchville-Gunbower ruckman Jobee Warde.
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Luke West

Luke West

Sports reporter

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.