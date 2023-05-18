A result so rare it had only happened three times in the HDFNL since 1990

LEITCHVILLE-Gunbower conjured a result so rare in the Heathcote District league last weekend it was a scenario that had previously happened just three times since 1990.
That is the previous year's wooden-spooner beating the reigning premiers.
Having lost 19-consecutive games by an average of 73 points dating back to April 23 last year, the Bombers stunned reigning premier Lockington-Bamawm United, winning by 25 points at Leitchville.
Since 1990 there had been 54 matches before last week where the previous year's wooden-spooner and reigning premier met.
The record in favour of the reigning premier was, not surprisingly, an extremely one-sided 51-3, with those 51 wins by an average of 84 points.
But the Bombers defied the odds to pull off a 12.10 (82) to 8.9 (57) victory.
The only three other times in the HDFNL going back to 1990 where the previous year's wooden-spooner had knocked off the reigning premier came in 2002, 2015, and 2019:
2002 - Elmore 9.9 (63) def Mount Pleasant 8.11 (59), round 8.
2015 - Elmore 17.14 (116) def LBU 10.6 (67), round 16.
2019 - Elmore 10.12 (72) def Leitchville-Gunbower 8.19 (67), round 3.
Among the highlight duel of the Bombers-Cats clash was the ruck battle between Leitchville-Gunbower's Jobee Warde and dual Cheatley medallist Tyler Phillips of LBU.
"It was two big fellas going at it... they were ripping into it all day," Bombers coach Shannon Keam said.
"It was a battle that ebbed and flowed throughout the game. There were times when Phillips got on top and other moments where Jobee was on top, so it was great to watch.
"With the way both play, when the ball hits the deck they are just like on-ballers... it was quite entertaining."
The Bombers will be striving to make it two wins in a row against North Bendigo at Atkins Street on Saturday.
Meanwhile, Mount Pleasant co-coach Adam Baird will be sidelined for three to four weeks with a low grade posterior cruciate ligament injury sustained in last week's 51-point win over White Hills.
The positive, though, is Baird will likely only miss games against Heathcote and Elmore given the Blues have both a club bye (June 3) and King's Birthday general bye (June 10) in consecutive weeks.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.